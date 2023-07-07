Noah Coughlan recently embarked on his fourth run across the United States, and Montana was one of his stops.

Coughlan, 39, began a 3,500-mile journey called "Run for Revival" on Memorial Day pushing a 70-pound jogging stroller carrying the American flag from Seattle to Miami with the goal to finish on Veterans Day. This journey is a demonstration of gratitude toward the U.S. military and veterans.

“Run for Revival is my way of bringing America together by honoring the American soldier on a daily basis, but then the entire military as a whole,” Coughlan said.

During his journey, he made it a point to honor veterans in every town he passed through, and he paid tribute to service members and veterans daily on social media. In Helena, he dedicated his run to Staff Sgt. Jill Amsk of the Air National Guard 120th Fighter Wing in Great Falls.

“I really appreciate Noah doing this run, it really brings people together,” Amsk said. “It’s nice to be appreciated as a veteran.”

Coughlan said one of his greatest obstacles was crossing the Continental Divide on June 30 to reach Helena.

“It is a great relief getting past the Cascades and the Rocky Mountains and into a flatter land,” Coughlan said. “The Pacific Ocean to the Continental Divide is the toughest stretch of all America.”

He arrived in Bozeman for the Fourth of July. He received a police escort along with support from the American Legion. Cmdr. Len Albright and Randy Kemp of Gallatin post 14 presented Coughlan with a plaque of appreciation and recognition of his journey.

"Noah you are a true patriot and we thank you," Albright said during his presentation.

During the July 4 festivities, Coughlan paid tribute to the Combat Vet Riders he encountered in Spokane, Washington.

Before leaving Bozeman he also met Fire Chief Josh Waldo and his team, which included two former service members.

“They served America, and now they serve their community,” Coughlan said. “Our communities are enriched by their service, holding them together.”

His next stop was Livingston, where he met veterans from the Livingston Fire Department. Coughlan estimated he had a little over a week left in Montana, with the goal to be in Billings by July 11.

Coughlan is from Vacaville, California, and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. The flag on his jogger was a gift from Vacaville VFW Post 7244 and Senior Master Sgt. Shawn McMahon of Travis Air Force Base. The flag was flown on an aircraft called a KC 10 Extender on April 6 in honor of Coughlan and to support Operation Resolve. According to his website, it symbolizes the dedication of the armed forces to the Global War on Terrorism and pays tribute to those who lost their lives during 9/11.

He began running in 2011 to raise awareness for rare diseases after two of his childhood friends, Catie and Annie Allio from California, were both diagnosed with Batten disease. Batten disease is a genetic mutation that disrupts the cells’ ability to dispose of waste. Cells are thrown out of balance with the build-up of proteins and fats. There are 13 known forms of Batten disease.

In 2011, he completed the "Run for Research," a 2,500-mile run from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, over 132 days from February to July. He followed that up in 2013 with "Run for Research II," a 3,100-mile run from Northern California to Boston over 107 days from July to November 2014. In 2015, he completed his "Run for Rare," a 3,000-mile run from New York City to San Diego over 127 days.

In 2015, after his run, U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-CA, U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance, R-NJ, and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-FL, presented him with a congressional record on rare diseases in Washington, D.C., that contributed to the 21 Century Cures Act of 2016.

This is his fifth time running across an entire country, having previously run across Ireland in 2020. Coughlan said this is his final run, and even though he isn't a veteran himself, he wanted to express his gratitude to the U.S. military for their service. He also said he aspires to run for office one day.

"America is a beautiful country filled with millions of kind people," Noah said. "I will miss the open road, it is a bittersweet final run. It has been an honor to serve the American people on foot."