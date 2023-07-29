Helena’s Bob Ayres is the oldest of three brothers to serve in the military. Bob and the late Len Ayres (1943-2009), were both U.S. Navy Vietnam veterans, while youngest brother Russ was a career Air Force man.

Growing up in Helena, Bob was a member of the 1953 C-League City champion Moose team. Among his teammates were future Helena Legion batting champion Neil Dougherty; Bob “Spud” McCullough, who later played pro football for the Denver Broncos; and younger brother Lenny Ayres.

At Helena High, Bob took aeronautics classes, was a member of the track & field and ski teams, and played intramural sports all four years.

After graduating from HHS in 1958, he joined the Navy a week later, on June 8, along with classmates Larry Michaelson, Don Weikert, Gerald Larson, Pete Quigley, Brian Ahern and Bubs Garden. Quigley and garden went on to become combat Seabees in Vietnam.

Bob completed Boot Camp in San Diego before taking aircraft maintenance training at the Air Frame and Power Plant, in Norman, Oklahoma.

He was then assigned to Naval Air Station, Kingsville, Texas. NAS Kingsville trains about 50% of all Naval and Marine Corps pilots, according to Wikipedia. Bob served 20 months there, in aircraft maintenance. Among his highlights there was capturing two archery championship trophies.

In the meantime, on July 30, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Arleen Kennaugh. Together they parented three daughters; Dee Dee, Suzie and Bev. This Sunday, Bob and Arleen will celebrate their 63rd anniversary.

Next came transit at San Francisco’s Treasure Island on January 1, 1961. Later that month he was flown across the pond to the Philippines, for his next duty station, at Naval Air Station Cubi Point, Subic Bay.

While there, Bob tried out for and made the base’s fastpitch softball team. As the squad’s second baseman, he helped NAS Cubi Point to the regional tournament championship.

He served in Subic Bay as an Aviation Metal Smith second class petty officer until May 1962, before returning stateside for his honorable discharge.

Once back home, he went to work for Dodge City Motors, where he was employed from 1962-78, working his way up from mechanic to service manager.

During this time he played for several men’s slowpitch softball teams in the City League, including Sports Center-Wong, Olympia Beer, Pub-Olympia and Dodge City.

Among his favorite memories was time he belted a walk-off grand slam home run, after the batter in front of him was intentionally walked.

“It was the bottom of the seventh inning, two outs, and we were down by three runs,” Ayres, 83, related during a recent interview in his home. “They gave Dave Nickol a free pass in order to pitch to me with the bases loaded. I got a little upset, called ‘Time’ and went back to dugout and asked Bob Henry to ‘Give me a bat with a homer in it.’

“So I stepped up to the plate, jacked one over the centerfield fence to clear the bases and touched ‘em all for the game-winner.”

Playing mostly second base, Bob earned the nickname “The Claw,” for his ability to receive the ball barehanded from shortstop or third before making the pivot to turn a double play. When Dodge City won the Conrad championship title, he was involved in the most twin killings in the tournament.

His other sports included stock car racing, bowling, horse shoes and steel tip darts.

Bob purchased Norm’s Auto Glass in 1978, which he operated for 11 years, before merging with Capital Glass in 1989. In the meantime, wife Arleen owned the Bridal Shop for about 5 years. Ayres retired in 1994, after sustaining a broken neck in an auto accident.

He has been an active member of the Algerian Shriners for 36 years, and counting. During the 1980s and ‘90s, Bob served as the Captain of the Algerian Patrol and Drum Corps.

After resigning his captainship in 1995, he stepped in line to become the Algerian Temple Commander of the Legion of Honor, a feat which he accomplished in 2000. In 2008-09, Ayres served as the Commander of the Pacific Northwest Shriner’s Association Legion of Honor.

Christopher Leonard (Len) Ayres graduated from Helena High in 1961, where, like his older brother, he had also played intramural athletics and studied aeronautics. And, as Bob before him, he joined the Navy right after graduation. Except it took him twice as long – two weeks compared to one – on June 18, 1961.

But the year before, he actually had an “unofficial” enlistment when he visited his sibling in Texas during the summer of 1960.

“I was stationed at Kingsville and Lenny came down to visit for a week in the summer between his junior and senior years. My roommate was on leave, so Lenny shared my barracks,” Bob related with a laugh, “and I loaned him my buddy’s bunk, locker and chow pass, and he even wore his uniform around the base.”

As a legitimate sailor for Uncle Sam, Len’s first duty station after boot camp was NAS Cubi Point, Subic Bay, at the same time Bob was there. Among his duties there was working in the paint shop.

Next came stints at Kodiak Naval Operating Base, Kodiak Island, Alaska – where Airman Ayres sometimes served as crewmember on the P2V and PBY recon planes – and then Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Washington.

After his discharge from active duty, Len returned to the Capital City. In December 1965, he married fellow Navy vet Priscilla Morrell, whom he’d met while in San Diego. He worked at Columbia Paint for several years, until the family relocated in 1977 to Kennewick, Washington. For 13 years he was employed first by Safeway and then IGA, retiring in 1992.

Len and Priscilla were the parents of seven children, including Lori, Bill, Lisa, Lenda, Lenny, Troy and Jeff. Bill served in the Navy and coincidentally was stationed at Cubi Point, where his Dad and uncle had both served 20 years earlier. Len passed away in 2009 at the age of 66.

Duane “Russ” Ayres graduated HHS in 1968 where he participated in sub-varsity wrestling and track & field his sophomore year.

While attending the University of Montana, in June 1970, Russ married Susan Lee Maddox, and the couple went on to parent daughters Erika and Sarah.

As an Air Force ROTC cadet at the UM, he took part in a field training encampment at Fairchild AFB, Washington, in July 1971.

In addition to following in the footsteps of his older brothers into the armed forces, Russ carried on the military tradition of his grandfather Robert Bomar and great uncle Hank Bomar, army veterans of WWI and WWII, respectively, as well as cousin Chuck Lippert, a Marine Vietnam vet.

After graduating from Montana in 1972 with a degree in anthropology, 2nd Lt. Ayres attended navigator school in Sacramento for a few months, and then for a short stint at Vandenberg AFB, before reporting for duty to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in November 1973.

A career-highlight took place 1st Lt. Ayres was involved with the successful test launch of the Minute Man missile, back at Vandenberg.

On March 1, 1977, Russ garnered the US Combat Readiness medal for his “professional performance as a combat ready crew member” at Ellsworth.

He was promoted to Captain on March 6, 1977. “Capt. Duane Ayres, a missile combat crew commander, is assigned at Ellsworth AFB, S.D., with a unit of the Strategic Air Command,” the paper reported.

In January 1979, Russ arrived at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, for his final duty station. There he got away from missiles for awhile – working with drug and alcohol addiction, race relations and the equal opportunity field – before closing out his career back with the encoding of missiles. He retired from the military after 20 years of service and later returned the Helena area.

Russ, 73, has sold real estate and spent several years as a volunteer fireman, along with working for the postal service for a decade. He and Susan, now in their 52nd year of marriage, reside in Clancy.

“We weren’t heroes,” Bob concluded. “We just did our duty serving our country.”