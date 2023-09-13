Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks personnel, assisted by Teton County deputies, searched a rural area northeast of Freezout Lake Tuesday afternoon and evening for a large, male bear, wounded by a shotgun after encountering a bird hunter, according to Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten.

Van Setten said a bird hunter, armed with a 20-gauge shotgun, was hunting Hungarian partridges in Conservation Reserve Program lands about 3.25 miles north of Eastham Junction and .25 miles north on the east side of U.S. Highway 89 between Choteau and Fairfield early on the afternoon of Sept. 12. Van Setten said the hunter shot at a covey of birds and inadvertently spooked a bear that was bedded down behind a vacant building.

Van Setten said he was told that the hunter fired twice at the bear from a distance of about 15 feet, and the bear then turned and ran away, leaving the bird hunter uninjured. The sheriff said the bird hunter then called a county deputy with whom he is friends to report the shooting, and the deputy, who was on duty, then reported the incident to 9-1-1.

Dispatch then notified Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks personnel. Van Setten said two deputies also responded to assist FWP workers who began searching for the wounded bear, described as a large, adult, male bear. Van Setten said he did not know whether the bear was a grizzly or black bear.

He said the personnel searched throughout the afternoon and evening and had not found the bear as of 8:25 p.m. despite using FWP and Sheriff’s Office drones.

At about 8:02 p.m., Teton County sent out a Code Red alert to telephones in the county warning people about the wounded bear. The Code Red alert told people to call 9-1-1 if they see the bear and not to approach the animal. The alert further advised people to avoid open buildings and thick brush. Van Setten said Teton County Emergency Medical Services/Disaster and Emergency Services Director Deb Coverdell would have issued the warning at the request of the FWP. He said he did not know whether FWP took further steps to notify any rural residents who live in the vicinity of the shooting.

