Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci last week was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

The disorderly conduct charge in Cascade County Justice Court, previously unreported, alleges the second-term, Republican commissioner challenged another man to a fight in July. The justice of the peace issued a $500 arrest warrant in August when Pinocci allegedly failed to make his initial appearance.

Pinocci was arrested Sept. 6 and appeared on the charge the next day, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Pinocci was still participating in commission business.

Pinocci could not be reached following the PSC's Tuesday meeting. Two phone numbers found for Pinocci were sent to a voice mail service indicating the account was unavailable or "temporarily unavailable."

Asked if the commission had taken any action while Pinocci's case was pending, or whether the PSC was previously aware of the charge, PSC executive director Brad Tschida said in a text Tuesday the case was "entirely a private matter involving Mr. Pinocci, it does not involve the commission in any form."

The PSC regulates the largest utilities that have a monopolistic presence in Montana. It is a five-member elected body, with each member elected from separate districts. Pinocci's District 1 is massive, reaching from Great Falls up to Plentywood and down to Ekalaka.

The Sun River Republican was first elected to the PSC in 2018, and won re-election in 2022. Previously, he served one term in the Montana House of Representatives.

According to the complaint, a Cascade County Sheriff’s deputy charged Pinocci with disorderly conduct on July 5 at about 8 p.m. “for quarreling, challenging to fight, or fighting, namely by getting in Leo Jimmerson’s face and bumping chests during an argument and yelling.”

Court records show Pinocci sought an extension for his initial appearance and received that extension in July. In August, however, a Cascade County Justice of the Peace denied a second extension request, and issued a $500 arrest warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing.

Pinocci was arrested on that warrant Sept. 6 at the Great Falls Home Depot, the Cascade County Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Court records online indicate Pinocci was present for an initial appearance on Sept. 7, although it was unclear from available records what plea he entered to the charge.

This story will be updated.

Correction: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the time of day Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was cited with disorderly conduct.