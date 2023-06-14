If you are into agriculture, music and eating meat then a new festival outside Helmville might be calling your name.

Old Salt Festival all takes place on the Mannix Ranch in the Blackfoot valley, June 23-25.

"Celebrating the important role of livestock in managing land and as part of the food system, Old Salt Festival blends wood-fired cooking of local beef, lamb and pastured pork with compelling music, art and spoken word from the region." said a press release on the event. "The experience will nurture meaningful and lasting rural-urban connections toward a better food system, more respectful relationships with each other and the rest of the natural world."

The three days and two nights of camping will feature:

A 40 foot cinder block cookfire with three grand meals centered around local beef, lamb and pork prepared by Eduardo Garcia of Montana Mex, Elias Cairo of Olympia Provisions, Jarret Foster and Mona Johnson of Tournant PDX

14 bands, including Brent Cobb, Riddy Arman, Eli West Trio, Summer Dean, Jalan Crossland, The Lucky Valentines

Speakers on land, wildlife conservation and food, including David James Duncan, Debra Magpie Earling, Chris Dombrowski, Nicolette Hahn Niman, Diana Rodgers, and Ed Roberson of Mountain & Prairie

A "General Store" with goods from makers and artists from around the region

Founded in 2020, Old Salt Co-op is a rancher-owned meat company that provides high quality food for those who want to invest in the health of Montana soil, water and wildlife. With over 400,000 acres of private and leased public lands under management by member ranches and counting, Old Salt does whole animal butchery for Montana livestock and uses in-house restaurants and special events to build a direct-to-consumer market for beef, lamb and hogs.

"Come hungry and leave inspired!" said the press release.