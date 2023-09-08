The Montana VA Health Care System will have an in-person town hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Glacier Peaks bingo hall in Browning.

The town hall at 46 Museum Loop will provide local veterans with updates on policies and programs, and help connect them to their benefits. Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration and the Montana VA Health Care System will be present to speak with veterans, hear their questions and receive feedback.

“We look forward to this opportunity to inform our Montana veterans about the current state of their health care,” said Duane Gill, interim executive director for the Montana VA Health Care System.

He said they also wanted to get feedback to help the VA better meet their needs.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with 1,500 staff at 18 sites.

For more information, visit the MTVAHCS website at https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care/ or contact the MTVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 447-7302.