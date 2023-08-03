National, regional and state experts in school safety are set to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Helena at the fourth annual Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit.

The summit is geared toward school safety teams and professionals who work at improving safety within educational institutions. This year's theme is "Growing Your School's Safety Culture."

The annual event has been established in memory of Jeremy Bullock and his shooting death by a classmate at the Margaret Leary Elementary School in Butte on April 12, 1994.

The event will be at Central Elementary School in Helena, 402 N. Warren St. Registration is still open, either online or onsite. More information, as well as registration details, can be found at: https://jeremybullocksafeschools.com.

The event will unite K-12 school superintendents and principals; counselors and mental health practitioners; teachers and school staff; school resource officers and school-based law enforcement; school safety teams; youth; and affiliated professionals to explore and advance best practices for fostering safer school environments.

“We’re all here because we share the conviction that keeping our students and staff safe is not just about installing equipment, following protocols and holding drills and then sitting back and calling it good. While each of those measures is vital, we must do more,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a news release.

In partnership with Helena Public Schools, this conference is held through the support of the University of Montana Safe Schools Center, Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust and Bullock Families, Montana Office of Public Instruction, Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit Planning Committee, and the Helena Police Department.

“The unique aspect of our Summit lies in its ability to bring together diverse stakeholders, including school staff, faculty, resource officers, law enforcement, health professionals, and students and families impacted by safety concerns,” Jeremy’s parents Robin and Bill Bullock said in a news release.