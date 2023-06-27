Thousands gathered over the weekend on a cattle ranch in Helmville for a first-ever event to celebrate regenerative and sustainable agriculture and savor its delicious results.

Old Salt Festival is the brainchild of Old Salt Co-op founder Cole Mannix, whose family built up its Mannix Beef ranching operation in Helmville nearly a century ago.

Initially a true cooperative made up of three area ranches — Sieben Live Stock Co. in Cascade County, J Bar L Ranch in Sweet Grass County, and Mannix Beef in nearby Powell County — has since morphed into a corporation, opening a Helena restaurant in 2021 and a meat processing facility in 2022 and is planning to open another restaurant and butcher shop on Helena's Last Chance Gulch in the former site of Bert & Ernie's.

Their mission all along has been to provide quality meat that is locally raised and processed to the local market, cutting out the major meat packing corporations and saving on costs.

The business has also long championed what it sees as the critical role livestock plays in a modern food system and combating climate change.

"It's not our purpose to present meat or cattle as any kind of savior, but we see both livestock and meat as being really important parts of the puzzle," Mannix said ahead of a panel discussion on conservation partnerships Friday afternoon.

Mannix and company invited anyone willing to pay the couple hundred dollar admission fee to learn about and sample theirs and similar products.

The three-day festival included lectures from environmental lawyer-turned-cattle rancher Nicolette Hahn Niman, conservation writer and novelist David James Duncan and Diana Rodgers, who penned "Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat."

Attendees were also treated to numerous musical performances from the likes of Dublin Gulch, Brent Cobb and Little Jane & The Pistol Whips.

But the stars of the show were the celebrity chefs who prepared bountiful spreads using locally sourced and ethically raised products.

Sunday's "Grand Meal" was a traditional barbacoa brunch prepared by Eduardo Garcia. The meal boasted goats raised by Red Lodge resident Ivan Thrane of Healthy Meadows.

Thrane and his family raise goats and graze them along a Carbon County circuit as a service. He also sells the goats.

Healthy Meadows also offers butchering workshops.

"I want to help people reclaim the ability to harvest animals themselves," Thrane said. "We've lost that in a lot of ways."

For the festival, Old Salt Co-op deployed a "mobile slaughter unit" to process Thrane's goats on the landscape where they were raised, something he said has always been a dream of his.

He said he has worked with Garcia in the past and gladly agreed to help out with the festival.

"It sets a precedence of hope," he said of the festival. "It feels very special. It's radically hopeful. It brings out a lot of hope for us, for our children."

Old Salt representative Sarah Knight was attracted to this brand of hope as well.

Knight left a steady gig as a chef at the Four Seasons in Baltimore in 2020 and spent two years as a livestock apprentice.

She said when the opportunity to work for Old Salt came about, it was an easy decision.

She said she knew she wanted to work for a meat-cutting business that produces its own meat.

"It was an immediate success; it's been fantastic," Knight said.

Old-Salt Co-op Culinary Director Andrew Mace, who with many others spent nearly a full 24 hours roasting seven whole hogs over Flathead Valley cherry wood just prior to the festival, said it was a dream come true to work with so many chefs and producers he admires.

"It just feels like a really special gathering of a bunch of just incredibly talented people who I've been a huge fan of for a long time," Mace said.

He said the type of experience offered at Old Salt Festival is something not found anywhere else.

"We're trying to forge those new connections between high-quality producers and place and land," Mace said. "I hope that people realize there's more to Montana than just a beef council, commodity beef, 'It's what's for dinner' type of mentality. There's a lot of amazing producers. ... There's so much here, so we wanna dig into that."

