Faith Johnson won the Miss Montana title over the weekend while competing in the Miss Montana scholarship pageant held at Lockwood High School in Billings.

The Helena native participated in the competition with eight other women, and they were judged on their gown, fitness, talent and answers to onstage questions.

She enjoyed the talent segment of the competition most, during which she sang "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" from Phantom of the Opera while wearing sneakers.

“I wanted to be my authentic self, and I felt most comfortable in sneakers, but I did wear heels while wearing my gown,” Johnson said. “I had to practice walking in heels.”

According to Johnson, every woman crowned from their respective state as part of the Miss America program participates in the Community Service Initiative (CSI), also known as the platform. Her platform, Connecting Hearts Through the Arts, involves "promoting empathy in future generations through theatre and the arts."

“My CSI is important to me because I have been a part of Helena’s local theater, Grandstreet, since the age of 4,” Johnson said. “I have personally seen the incredible growth and transformation that theater inspires in people.”

Johnson aims to spread awareness about the advantages of theater and arts, such as empathy, kindness and compassion. She plans to achieve this by informing educators and state leaders of the importance of the arts so that more funding can be allocated to those programs in Montana schools. Arts can inspire change, encourage progress and cultivate a more compassionate society, she said.

Johnson considers participating in these pageants more of a sisterhood, having formed long-lasting relationships with fellow contestants over the years.

“I won Miss Teen in a 65-dollar dress,” said Johnson. “It’s not about what you wear it's about staying true to yourself and the person you are.”

Since being crowned Miss Montana Teen in 2016, Johnson has made a successful career out of participating in pageants. Over the course of her pageant journey, she has been awarded over $12,000 in scholarship money.

The 23-year-old recently graduated from Montana State University, majoring in phycology and sociology with a 3.94 GPA. While taking a 22-credit semester, Johnson worked nearly full-time as an intern for victim services in Bozeman.

Next on Johnson's agenda is a trip to Wyoming and Washington to greet the recently crowned women of those states. Johnson will be in the running for Miss America early next year.