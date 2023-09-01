BOZEMAN — An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin.

The encounter happened on Aug. 30 on private land along Tom Miner Creek. Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by a grizzly bear. One of the anglers shot and killed the bear. No people were injured.

The bear’s behavior was likely defensive in the surprise, close encounter. The bear was an adult male grizzly. This incident is still under investigation.

The Tom Miner Basin is north of Yellowstone National Park in Montana Paradise Valley and is known for a high density of grizzly bears.

This is the second grizzly bear killed in self-defense this week in Montana.

Earlier this week, two Whitefish men shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense after it charged at them on Saturday.

According to a statement Monday afternoon from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the two men were scouting hunting spots ahead of the season near the Smokey Range Trailhead on Canyon Creek Road when the incident occurred. The trailhead is on the northeast edge of Whitefish Mountain ski area about 7.3 miles north of downtown Whitefish.

According to FWP, the two men were moving through dense foliage in the forest when they surprised a female grizzly and her cub from within 15 feet. The adult bear charged the men, who both shot at the bear, killing it. One man was shot in the back of his shoulder as well, the agency stated.

Bear awareness tips from Montana FWP

Montana is bear country. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year.

This time of year is when bears are active for longer periods as they consume more food in preparation for hibernation. This period overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation activities.

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Make noise to alert bears to your presence and travel in groups.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

People who hunt in places that have or may have grizzly bears—which includes areas of Montana west of Billings—should take special precautions:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Look for bear sign and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility.

Hunt with a group of people. Making localized noise can alert bears to your presence.

Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.

Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible.

If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during processing, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services, and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

For more information and resources on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.