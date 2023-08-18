The approaching season’s limits for hunting and trapping wolves will be lower than last year’s, after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission tweaked recommendations by state wildlife biologists to allow more wolves to be killed in two western Montana regions.

A maximum of 313 wolves can be harvested in the coming season, under regulations adopted by the commission Thursday. That quota was 456 wolves during the 2022-23 season.

Pat Tabor, the commission’s vice chair, advocated for increasing the quota beyond the recommendations issued by the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. A past president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, Tabor blames wolves, in part, for recent declines in the state-estimated populations of mule deer, big horn sheep, mountain goats and moose.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to ensure this harmonization of these ungulate populations, especially if they’re in severe decline, but at the same time target a good, healthy, sustainable population in wolves and bears and lions and everything else,” he said.

While public comments during the meeting overwhelmingly opposed Tabor’s increases to the FWP recommendations, the commission unanimously voted to hike the proposal to allow an additional 24 wolves to be killed west of the Continental Divide.

The commission, which consists of seven members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, is in charge of setting hunting and trapping seasons in Montana. All of the current commissioners were appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Legislature in 2021 passed a law requiring the commission to reduce the number of wolves in Montana while maintaining their population at “a sustainable level.” The bill’s language specifically required a minimum of 15 breeding pairs.

Brian Wakeling, the game management bureau chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said there’s no ironclad number of wolves that can guarantee that level. Population modeling by the agency puts it somewhere in the vicinity of a minimum 450 wolves in the state, he said, but acknowledged the science isn’t always in sync with the politics that surround the issue.

“There is no right number,” he said. “It’s a number that can be managed. Our social sideboards tend to be more narrow than what our biological sideboards are.”

The most recent estimates put Montana’s wolf population at around 1,100 animals as of 2022.

After being nearly eradicated in the lower 48 states, wolves were for a time listed under the Endangered Species Act before their recovery allowed them to be delisted in 2011.

The potential for over-harvesting to prompt fresh federal protections for the animals looms over state-level debates on how many of them can be killed each year through hunting, trapping and depredation.

While some trappers and ranchers testified to the commission that they’d like to see the number of wolves reduced more quickly, the overall population has dropped over the past two years, according to Wakeling.

“What we’re proposing to do is put a cap on the total harvest of wolves that’s a little lower, so that what we’re able to do is mitigate the pace at which that reduction should continue,” he told the commission. “... We expect it to keep going down at the same rate, possibly a little quicker, because (with) a small population, harvest stays the same, we’ll see it go down quicker.”

But pulling those numbers back from the previous season would guard against the possibility of factors unexpectedly causing the population to “drop precipitously,” he added.

Tabor’s amendment called for raising the FWP recommendation for Region 1, in northwest Montana, from 120 wolves to 131 wolves. Last season’s quota was 195 wolves.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows brought another amendment, to bump up the Region 2 quota from 91 wolves to 104 wolves. Region 2, which includes Missoula and Ravalli counties and runs east to the Divide, had a quota of 116 wolves last year.

“Based on the research and information I got, I do think that previous wolf quota was too high, but I think there’s some room to add a little bit in Region 2,” Burrows said.

The amendments were supported by some trappers and ranchers who spokes during a lengthy public comment period. Among groups in support were the Montana Trappers Association and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

“It’s difficult to put into words the cost of having wolves in and around my property,” Paul Rossignol, a Lolo-area rancher, told the commission. He requested a statewide quota of at least 350.

The agency’s proposal also called for a six-wolf quota for Wolf Management Unit 313, a controversial area that sits along the northern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Wildlife advocates, including several residents of other states, asked the commission to instead limit the harvest in that unit to just one wolf, or none at all.

“In 313 we have robust game populations; elk, deer, bison all at or above target,” said Nathan Varley with Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, a business that offers private wildlife tours in the park. “We have no livestock depredation and harvest of wolves has been overwhelmingly from park packs, which is disruptive to our industry.”

Many commenters also argued that changes proposed by FWP and adopted by the commission could result in grizzly bears getting caught in traps or snares. They said an earlier start to the season could overlap with the time that grizzlies are still moving around before denning up for the winter. And they said the regulations disregard those grizzlies that are wandering farther from areas where their populations are concentrated.

“I recognize that you’re trying to remove outlier bears, but I think those are the very bears that we need to get to recovery and eventual delisting of grizzly bears overall, statewide,” said Derek Goldman, with the Endangered Species Coalition. “Those are the bears that are connecting up between populations.”

The regulations adopted Thursday will require the commission to consider a “rapid in-season adjustment” to the regulations any time a lynx or a grizzly bear is accidentally trapped. The plan also allows for up to 100 wolves to be killed by landowners on their property without a license, if the animal “is a potential threat to human safety, livestock or dogs.”