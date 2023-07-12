A Helena judge has ruled that hunting wolves using thermal imaging technology was not explicitly allowed by a 2021 law that expanded when and how the animals can be legally killed on private land.

In a partial victory for a pair of environmental groups, Lewis and Clark County District Judge Michael McMahon’s July 5 summary judgment found the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission strayed outside its authority when it gave hunters the ability to pursue wolves using infrared technology for hunting on private land.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by Trap Free Montana and Wolves of the Rockies and named the commission, the state of Montana and the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks as defendants.

The Montana Legislature passed several laws in 2021 to make it easier to hunt wolves, including Senate Bill 314, which authorized “the hunting of wolves on private lands outside of daylight hours with the use of artificial light or night vision scopes.”

The commission, tasked with implementing new hunting laws, subsequently issued rules that also included “thermal imaging” in the list of allowed hunting technologies.

“It does not require particularly deep or intensive legal analysis to see that where the Legislature authorized two specific technologies to hunt wolves at night on private land (artificial light, night vision), the commission went further and authorized a third: thermal imaging,” McMahon wrote.

The judge sided with the state on another argument, however, finding that a law setting penalties for the illegal use of infrared scopes doesn’t ban all use of the technology. Instead, he called the law a “sentence enhancement.”

“Indeed, the statute can still apply not only to infrared scopes, but also projected artificial light and night scopes if the animal is taken illegally for some other reason,” McMahon wrote, noting that the technology could enhance a sentence for hunting wolves “without the landowner’s permission, or from a vehicle, or in town.”

The defendants had also sought to get the lawsuit dismissed as moot, since the rules set by the commission are only good for one hunting season and have already expired since the lawsuit was filed. There wasn’t any meaningful relief the court could offer to the plaintiffs, the state argued.

But McMahon wrote that the issue still warranted a ruling, under an exception to mootness rules that allows a case to move forward if there’s a good chance the defendant will repeat the action being challenged. Given the timelines inherent in a civil case, “the fastest possible judicial resolution of a civil case challenging the regulations will (inevitably) take longer than the regulations are in effect,” he wrote.

The plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. A spokesman for Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the department is still reviewing the ruling.