While western Montana has largely been spared the wildfires breaking out in Canada and the Pacific Northwest, a heat wave over the next week could change that in a hurry.

“We are just getting to the cusp, and we are going to see real heat waves through the end of the month and that’s going to cause a problem,” Dan Borsum, a meteorologist with the Bureau of Land Management, said during a presentation at the Governor's Office on Tuesday.

Borsum, who works with the Northern Rockies Predictive Center, told Gov. Greg Gianforte during the monthly fire briefing that an early snowmelt this spring helped drive worsening fire conditions west of the Continental Divide. To the east, fire conditions are generally more normal.

The forecast is especially grim in northwest Montana, where a dry winter and higher-than-normal spring temperatures have caused Flathead Lake’s water levels to falter. Over the past week several of the state's top elected officials have urged federal officials to release more water from upstream, following pressure from local communities. As of Tuesday, stream gauges showed the Flathead River at Columbia Falls was flowing at about 20% below its record low level set in 1941, while the lake had dropped to more than 2 feet below full pool.

Over the next three months, Borsum said conditions in the northwestern part of the state are likely to continue worsening. The region is already experiencing severe to moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s July 13 weekly update.

"The pattern favors above-normal temperatures and really below-normal moisture for the critical end of the state," Borsum said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting high temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s throughout western Montana's valleys over the next five days.

Poor snowpack in northwest Montana already had federal forecasters predicting lower-than-normal water supply in the Flathead and Kootenai river basins earlier this year. But soaring temperatures in May caused many high-elevation locations to lose all their snowpack earlier than any other time since the agency started keeping records.

“The real thing that changed this year was how quick our melt-off was in May,” Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said in an interview Tuesday. “As it’s playing out, we’re seeing near-record (low) streamflows in a lot of those major rivers up there, including the Flathead.”

June, the month that typically delivers the biggest shot of moisture to western Montana, bore out unevenly across the region. Butte recorded its fifth-wettest June on record, according to the National Weather Service, with nearly 5 inches of rain. Missoula’s rainfall was in line with the average, while Kalispell had its 10th-driest June on record, with less than one-quarter of its typical precipitation.

It was also hot, with monthly average temperatures more than 4 degrees above normal for both Kalispell and Missoula.

Over the long term, northwest Montana’s Lincoln, Flathead and Glacier counties are running a deficit of 20 or more inches of precipitation over the last five years, according to Borsum. It’s a type of drought that can take a toll on the region’s groundwater.

“One of the things that makes me think about is, as soon as we go hot and dry, the plants are getting stressed,” Borsum said. “The reservoir for them to tap into isn’t really readily available.”

Across the divide, the data suggest that eastern Montana could face a relatively normal fire season.

Borsum noted that doesn’t mean the eastern two-thirds of Montana will necessarily get off light.

“When we say ‘normal fire potential’ … that still means fire," Borsum said. “We are still going to get fires. We are still going to have some fires that cause some problems. Just the biggest, largest fire potential is in the northwest part of the state.”