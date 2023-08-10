The Department of Veterans Affairs is extending the deadline for veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act meant to help those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The deadline to apply or register an intent to file was Aug. 9 but has been extended to Aug. 14 because of issues veterans faced with error messages when seeking to apply for benefits and long helpline wait times.

The PACT Act was signed into law a year ago, and since then the VA has received more than 843,000 claims that fall under the act, including about 4,300 from Montanans, according to a press release from Sen. Jon Tester’s office. Since October last year, more than 133,000 veterans who would be eligible for the PACT Act have enrolled in VA health care, with 1,700 of those being Montanans.

There have been 4.1 million vets screened for health conditions related to exposure to toxic chemicals. Montana VA has provided 25,940 toxic exposure screenings, a spokesperson said.

On Aug. 9, Tester sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough raising concerns about errors messages and long wait times when veterans called for assistance. He asked for extended call center hours, along with overtime staff, and requested daily updates from the VA about efforts to contact veterans to assure them their intents to file for benefits had been processed properly.

Tester also raised concerns about a Sept. 30 deadline for one-year health care open enrollment.

By Aug. 10, the VA said in a press release it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with" the website to apply for or submit an intent to file for benefits.

Citing high demand, the VA said some veterans received error messages, but even so the administration “has successfully logged every one of these intents to file, meaning that every veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete.”

Over the last few days, wait times for the helpline have ranged from 10 minutes up to nearly an hour.

Veterans will be contacted individually to confirm their filings, the news release said. The administration is also informing veterans of the change via a banner on the VA website, communication over social media, emails, and through congressional leaders and veterans service organizations.

By 5 p.m. Aug. 9, the VA said less than one-tenth of 1% of attempts to submit an intent to file resulted in an error message, down from 18% of Aug. 8.

To file a claim or submit an intent to file, veterans or those assisting them can visit VA.gov/PACT. The new deadline is 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 14 to receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.