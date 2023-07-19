Five years ago, then-President Donald Trump traveled four times to Montana to stump for Senate hopeful Republican Matt Rosendale, a chain of support no president had offered to a Treasure State candidate in recent history.

On Wednesday, CNN reported Trump will not endorse Rosendale, Montana's current eastern congressional representative, in what is becoming a likelier-by-the-day challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale has yet to formally announce his intent to unseat Tester in 2024, which would be a rematch of the 2018 Senate race in which Tester fended Rosendale off by about 3 percentage points.

A spokesperson for Rosendale called a line in the CNN story in which Trump reportedly delivered the news to Rosendale "100% false." The spokesperson did not respond to questions seeking comment on Trump's reported decision, or what role the congressman believes Trump will play in Montana's 2024 election.

Speaking to CNN, Rosendale attempted to throw some water on the urgency of his announcement.

“What I’ve said — been very consistent — is that we got plenty of time,” Rosendale told CNN.

Rosendale took federal office just as Trump was voted out, and has since gained some national prominence for his role in the Congressional Freedom Caucus' disruption in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's election earlier this year. During that episode, a Bloomberg News photographer captured Rosendale rejecting an incoming phone call from Trump in the outstretched arm of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meanwhile, Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte have all endorsed political newcomer Tim Sheehy of Bozeman, as has a handful of Republican U.S. senators.

Daines is head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee charged with toppling Tester in 2024 in hopes of reclaiming the Senate. Quoted in Wednesday's CNN story, Daines said he is in frequent communication with the former president about the committee's strategy. Amid his mounting legal troubles, Trump has announced his campaign to return to the White House.

"I speak with President Trump frequently, and he wants to win in November '24 … with candidates who will win," Daines told CNN. Through an NRSC spokesperson Wednesday he declined further comment.

Retrospective of the 2022 cycle, Trump's endorsements are widely considered to have put forward losing candidates into the general election, with those candidates wagging unproven claims of election fraud from Trump's loss in 2020. National GOP leaders have since done a heel-turn, instead embracing the methods some Trump supporters considered nefarious, including ballot collection and mail-in voting.