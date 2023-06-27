A Billings judge on Monday found a 2021 law and similar rule created by the state health department governing how people could update the sex marker on their birth certificates to be unconstitutional and permanently blocked them from taking effect.

The ruling from Judge Michael Moses is another step in a complex case that’s stretched for years and at times left those seeking to make changes to their vital document in limbo.

Back in 2017, then-Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration created a rule through the state health department that allowed people to go through a paperwork process to update their birth certificates. But in 2021, the Republican-majority Legislature under a GOP governor passed a law that would have required a person undergo surgery and petition a court if they wanted to update the document.

Two individuals, Amelia Marquez and a person identified as John Doe sued, represented by the ACLU of Montana, saying the law discriminated against Montanans who are transgender.

In April 2022, Billings Judge Michael Moses issued a preliminary injunction on the law and ordered the state to revert to the status quo in place before the 2021 law, which was the process set up by administrative rule in 2017 that allowed people to update their documents by submitting a form.

But instead, the state moved to implement a new administrative rule that said people could only update birth certificates if there was a data entry error on the original document. The rule was first issued under an emergency status and adopted later that year.

When the plaintiffs asked the district court for clarification to halt that new rule, Moses again said his ruling meant the department had to revert to the 2017 rules. He said the department's claims of confusion over what they could do were "demonstrably ridiculous" and that "no serious argument" could be made that the newest rules constituted a return to the status quo. The state initially said it would defy that order, but later complied. Moses chose not to hold the state in contempt at that point.

Then the health department took its objections to the Montana Supreme Court, which earlier this year left in place the injunction against the law, Senate Bill 280, but said that the administrative rule was never properly challenged in court, leaving the lay of the land unclear and the case back in Moses’ hands.

On Monday, Moses wrote both the law and rule were unconstitutional.

“SB 280 and the 2021 rule require an individual who is trying to change their birth certificate to provide proof that their sex has been changed with a surgical procedure. The parties in this litigation have ultimately agreed that no surgical procedure exists that can change an individual’s sex. Complying with SB 280 and the 2021 rule is thus impossible. Because the law cannot be complied with in any application, it is void on its face,” Moses wrote in Monday’s order.

He also found the law and rule too vague, saying they did not give people any idea what type of surgical procedure would be necessary to amend a sex designation on a birth certificate.

While Moses previously decided to not hold the state in contempt, he said “such restraint is no longer warranted.”

“Defendants repeatedly disobeyed a lawful order from this court, showing their contempt for this judicial body and the judicial system as a whole,” Moses wrote.

While a lawyer for the state came before Moses in January “hat in hand” to explain why the state still thought the situation was confusing, Moses wrote that “defense counsel could not provide a legitimate explanation or an explanation of any kind for the continued noncompliance of his clients.”

Moses also criticized the procedural steps the state took in the case when going to the Supreme Court, writing “defendants acted in total disregard for this Court and the established procedures of the judicial branch of government.”

Moses awarded attorneys fees from Jan. 10 to June 1 of this year. Representatives for the ACLU of Montana did not immediately respond to a text message seeking information about the estimated costs of the case during that period.

Moses did not mince words in his order over the lack of compliance from the state.

“Defendants were made aware numerous times that their conduct was in violation of this court’s valid order, yet they willfully and continuously thumbed their nose at this court, wasting plaintiffs’ time, energy, and money to enforce that order and violating the constitutional rights of Montanans. Plaintiffs should be reimbursed for the time expended,” Moses wrote. “ … While the 2022 rule has not yet been properly challenged, the continued enforcement of that rule violates this court’s order to preserve the status quo. The requirements placed on defendants by that order have been repeatedly clarified and repeatedly disregarded.”

In a statement Tuesday, state health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote “We’re reviewing the order and determining our next steps.”