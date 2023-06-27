Tim Sheehy, for months rumored to be a top Republican recruit to run against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, announced his entry into the race Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the CEO of Bridger Aerospace and former Navy SEAL said he wanted to see the federal government run more like a business.

“My life has been shaped by my service to our country and our community. My commitment to job creation here in Montana has been steadfast across multiple industries, and I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual,” Sheehy said in the release. “I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve. I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life.”

Earlier this year, Axios reported the National Republican Senatorial Committee, led by Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, was urging Sheehy to join the race.

On Tuesday in a press release, Daines welcomed the announcement.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman and a great Montanan. I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race,” Daines said.

Tester is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate and announced his re-election bid in February. The race is expected to be one of the hardest-fought in the country as Democrats aim to hold a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate.

In 2018 Tester won re-election to his third term by defeating now-U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale by 3.5 percentage points. Two years later, Republicans swept every statewide office in Montana by large margins, leaving Tester the lone Democrat holding a statewide elected office. Rosendale is expected to run in the GOP Senate primary in 2024, along with newly elected U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, the former Secretary of the Interior.

The 2018 Senate race was the most expensive in Montana history, and held that title until the 2020 match between Daines, who beat former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Late last year Daines was elected chair of the NRSC, putting him squarely in charge of the effort to turn Montana's other Senate seat red.

According to the release, Sheehy was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and the Pacific region and was wounded in combat, receiving the Bronze Star with Valor for Heroism in Combat and the Purple Heart Medal.

He founded Bridger Aerospace in 2014 and took the company public in 2023. A press release at the time, according to Bozeman Daily Chronicle reporting, said the listing and associated merger with Jack Creek Investment put the value of Sheehy’s company at $869 million and could bring in $345 million.

The release from Sheehy’s campaign Tuesday said the company has more than 200 jobs in Montana. It also said Sheehy owns a cattle company and is an active firefighting pilot. Sheehy and his wife, Carmen, also a veteran, have four children.

The Montana Democratic Party had already begun an offensive against Sheehy, criticizing his purchase of seven acres on Flathead Lake and chalet in Big Sky, and his move to Montana less than a decade ago. The attacks ring similar to those waged against now-Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was a wealthy businessman before entering politics and not born in Montana, during his previous bids for state and federal office.

The state party released a statement early Tuesday morning after the announcement.

“Jon Tester has farm equipment that’s been in Montana longer than Tim Sheehy,” said Monica Robinson, senior communications advisor for the Montana Democratic Party. “The last thing Montanans want in a senator is an out-of-state transplant recruited by Mitch McConnell and DC lobbyists. The tough questions Tim Sheehy is facing are just beginning.”

Democrats are not the only ones taking swipes at Sheehy. On Monday, following reporting by Politico saying Rosendale plans to re-up his 2018 Senate race against Tester next year, a spokesperson for Rosendale told the Montana State News Bureau on Monday the congressman hasn’t decided anything yet.

Rosendale “has not yet made a decision on whether to challenge Tester,” Deputy Chief of Staff Aashka Varma wrote in an email Monday.

Varma wrote Rosendale is “focused on serving the people of Montana in his role as congressman,” but also cited polling from Democratic Party-affiliated Public Policy Polling showing Rosendale as the preference over Sheehy. More than a quarter of respondents were not sure who they'd vote for, and in a separate question about 77% of those polled had not formed an opinion on Sheehy, while most had on Rosendale. The poll included 510 likely GOP primary voters, with a margin of error of 4.3%

Varma’s statement jabbed at both at Tester as well as a potential GOP primary “candidate hand-picked by McConnell and the Washington, D.C. elites."

This story will be updated.