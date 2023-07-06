U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s campaign said Thursday the Democrat has raised more than $5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as he seeks a fourth term.

The campaign has not yet filed its quarterly report with the Federal Election Commission. The report, covering all spending and fundraising by the campaign from April through June, is due July 15.

Tester, the only remaining statewide elected Democrat in Montana, faces what will be a competitive election in 2024. The National Republican Senate Committee has identified his seat as one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable as the GOP looks to retake the Senate next year. Tester won his previous three elections to the seat by tight margins.

He entered the third quarter with more than $10 million in the bank, according to the campaign. Tester's contributions totaled $4.9 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Two candidates have already announced they are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge the incumbent.

Clancy resident Jeremy Mygland, who owns a home construction business, filed for the seat one year ago, and said in a phone interview Thursday he has raised about $100,000. He said he didn’t have any firm numbers immediately available, but said he expects to add another $100,000 of his own money in the next quarter.

Past reports show he raised about $85,000 through March 2023 and spent about $65,000.

And former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy also announced his candidacy last month. Sheehy made his run official following months of speculation that GOP leaders were working to recruit the 37-year-old businessman to run against Tester.

His campaign has not yet filed any fundraising paperwork with the FEC.