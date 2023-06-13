Freshman Republican Representative Tanner Smith on Tuesday declared his candidacy for governor, the first of any party to announce a challenge to presumptive incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte.

"Our state has a rich heritage of hard work, self-reliance, and respect for our natural wonders," Smith said in a press release Tuesday. "I am determined to preserve and restore these values, ensuring a brighter future for every Montanan."

Smith represented House District 11, covering the Lakeside area near Flathead Lake, in the 2023 Legislature, and was most vocal about his opposition to marijuana legalization. None of his four bills passed through the Legislature, but Smith was not shy about speaking out in debates in the House of Representatives.

Born and raised in Stevensville, Smith owns Tanner J. Smith Construction and serves as a trustee for the Somers Lakeside School District.

On his campaign website, Smith said he is running for governor "because I firmly believe in the power of Montana values and our way of life." The statement did not address what spurred him to make a bid for governor after Gianforte's first term.

Smith did not return a call seeking additional comment on Tuesday.

A primary with the sitting governor could amount to a David-versus-Goliath contest. Following two terms in the U.S. House, Gianforte's 2020 campaign piled up more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in Montana history.

In an email to the Montana State News Bureau on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Gianforte's office declined to confirm whether the governor will seek re-election.

"Serving Montanans is the honor of the governor's life," press secretary Kaitlin Price said. "There is plenty of time to talk about 2024 and the governor remains focused on advancing his pro-family, pro-jobs agenda."