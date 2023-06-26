Another Republican member of Montana’s Legislature has reported a suspicious envelope arriving in the mail, similar to at least two containing an unknown white powder that were received by lawmakers over the weekend.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, of Billings, did not open the envelope and turned it over to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Republican spokesperson Kyle Schmauch wrote in a Monday email. All four of the letters that have been publicly reported have targeted GOP lawmakers.

There’s been no indication that the envelopes contained any hazardous substances, although no lab test results have been publicly released. Similar incidents have occurred in at least a half-dozen other states over the past week, and no adverse health effects have been reported.

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating the incidents, according to the Montana Department of Justice. An FBI spokesperson on Saturday acknowledged being aware of the letters, which appear to have been sent from out of state, but declined to comment further.

One of the suspicious letters, addressed to House Speaker Matt Regier’s PO box at the state Capitol, was identified by legislative staff over the weekend. Letters have been reported by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, the House speaker pro tempore, and Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka. Knudsen received her letter at her home and Duram received his in his post office box.

Legislative Services Division Director Jerry Howe said Monday that he’s planning to schedule additional training for Capitol staff to identify and handle potentially suspicious mail. At this time, he said he doesn’t anticipate any changes to public access at the Capitol Building.