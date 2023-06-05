The state Supreme Court has ruled the Montana Department of Corrections had established cause to terminate its former human resources director who had alleged she was wrongfully fired from the position.

The May 30 ruling upholding a district court decision was unanimous from the five justices who decided the matter.

"The department appreciates the Montana Supreme Court’s decision in this case," a DOC spokesperson said Monday. "We are disappointed, however, that the state had to waste valuable taxpayer resources defending this meritless claim."

Kila Shepherd was fired from her post as HR director in August 2018. The dispute, which took place under the previous administration, originated earlier that year when Shepherd reportedly recorded a conversation between department leadership and an employee regarding a potential disciplinary issue.

Months later, the governor's office under former Gov. Steve Bullock initiated an "organizational assessment" of the corrections department and news of the recorded meeting triggered an investigation into Shepherd, according to court filings.

Then-Director Reginald Michael and Cynthia Wolken, who remains deputy director of the department, told an investigator they were unaware Shepherd had recorded the conversations. They said Shepherd repeatedly failed to share the recording transcript, although Michael had twice asked for it.

Shepherd, according to court documents, gave the investigator inconsistent statements about why she recorded the meeting and where she stored the recording file, which the investigator believed undermined Shepherd's trustworthiness and integrity required to continue in a managerial position.

Shepherd filed a discrimination claim with the Montana Human Rights Bureau after her termination, alleging she was terminated for complaining about sexual harassment by Michael and for seeking an investigation into those claims against Michael, according to MTN News' reporting at the time.

Several women working in the department have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Michael. In October the state ordered the Department of Corrections to pay Adrianne Cotton, former government relations director, $413,000 for her discrimination claim that arose from her own termination. Cotton was terminated from her job in November 2018; the DOC argued her elimination was part of a reorganization and budget savings effort. Cotton claimed she was fired after she reported to the department's human resources office several comments by Michael she believed to be inappropriate.

Both the Montana Human Rights Bureau and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission denied Shepherd's retaliation claim, finding she had presented to "no reasonable cause." Shepherd took the matter to district court, where a judge ruled her inconsistent statements were "good cause" for her termination and that Shepherd had failed to provide evidence showing her termination was retaliatory.

Shepherd's attorney did not respond to an email Monday afternoon seeking comment on the ruling.