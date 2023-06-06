A Missoula man already serving a life sentence at Montana State Prison pleaded guilty Tuesday to an assault on correctional officers that left one with a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs.

Augustus Standing Rock, 31, was one of two defendants handed life sentences in 2019 for their respective roles in murdering, dismembering and attempting to dissolve their victims in 2017. Standing Rock killed one of the victims for allegedly sexually assaulting someone close to him; his co-defendant, Tiffanie Pierce, killed the other victim as they tried to escape the scene, Standing Rock told a judge in 2019.

Standing Rock was attempting to "corrupt" a state prison sergeant, who wrote him up for the effort, the Montana Attorney General's Office said in a press release Tuesday. In January 2022, he attacked the sergeant "in retribution," as well as the other officers who attempted to subdue him.

The sergeant he attacked was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs. The attorney general's office said in Tuesday's statement Standing Rock also bit, head butted and punched the officers who responded to the assault.

In February 2022, the Attorney General's Office charged Standing Rock with aggravated assault and three counts of assault on a peace officer. Standing Rock pleaded guilty Tuesday to all four charges in exchange for Assistant Attorney General Patrick Moody's recommendation of another life sentence with a 40-year parole restriction, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until he is 71 years old, the attorney general's office said.

“Montana correctional officers risk their safety every day in order to enforce rules and keep order within our jails and prisons, and I am grateful for the work they do,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a press release. “This case, involving multiple correctional officers injured and a sergeant with a traumatic brain injury, should never have happened, but I am glad justice is being served. My office will continue to seek justice and protect the safety of the men and women working in correctional facilities.”

The day after the attack, Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin was speaking to an interim legislative committee when he raised the sergeant's injuries as a consequence of the prison's ongoing struggle with maintaining staffing levels.

Along with pay raises for correctional officers and other state employees, the Montana Legislature this year passed House Bill 817, a $200 million dollar proposal that set out several infrastructure projects at Montana State Prison outside Deer Lodge. Several capital projects on the list were deemed serious needs for the safety of correctional officers, such as a red-light emergency notification system and a complete replacement of the low-security housing units with a design that would allow officers better vision of the facility.

The bill also carried a controversial $8 million allocation for the state to contract with a private prison firm and transfer 120 inmates out of the state prison to ease capacity issues throughout the system.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed that bill into law Monday.