While many of the state’s top Republican officials have backed Tim Sheehy as the party’s candidate to face Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in next year’s Senate race, a group of 39 Montana legislators is asking Rep. Matt Rosendale to run.

Sheehy is a newcomer to the political scene, a federal aerospace contractor and a former U.S. Navy SEAL. Rosendale is a second-term congressman who was state Auditor before that and previously ran for the Senate against Tester six years ago.

Sheehy was picked by Montana’s junior Sen. Steve Daines, in his role as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Daines has released statements saying he wants to see Rosendale develop seniority in the House instead of running for Senate again. Other prominent Republicans such as Rep. Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte also support Sheehy.

The cohort of state lawmakers backing Rosendale includes the top Republicans in the state House and Senate and represents nearly 40% of the Legislature’s GOP caucus, many from the party's right wing. Signers include Speaker of the House Matt Regier and Senate President Jason Ellsworth. Rosendale has indicated interest in the seat but has not yet declared if he’ll aim for a rematch with Tester.

Six years ago Rosendale he emerged from a crowded GOP primary — something the party hopes to avoid this year — and later lost to Tester, 50.3% to 46.8%.

“As a group of committed conservative leaders and citizen legislators representing Montana, we are committed to our principles and the individuals who elected us. We are uniting our voices to encourage Matt Rosendale to enter the Montana Senate race,” the letter reads.

The letter said the group wants a "courageous figure" in D.C. "unafraid to defy the Mitch McConnell establishment." It praises Rosendale's votes against Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House earlier this year and calls Rosendale "the best candidate to face Jon Tester."

“Let's rally behind him,” the letter reads.

Spokespeople for Rosendale and Daines did not immediately return requests for comment for this story, but Rosendale tweeted yesterday “I am honored and humbled to receive this statement of support and encouragement from leaders across our state. It is evident that Montanans will not have their next senator chosen by Mitch McConnell and the D.C. cartel.”

He followed that up by tweeting “Right now, my priority is to serve the people of Montana in the U.S. House, but I will continue to carefully consider this with my family and prayer to ultimately make a decision based on what is in the best interest of Montana.”

Tester has been targeted by Republicans trying to regain the majority in the U.S. Senate. The Democrat was first elected in 2006 over former Sen. Conrad Burns by a margin of just over 3,500 votes. He won re-election in 2012 with 48% of the vote and again over Rosendale in 2018 with his largest margin of victory. Over the last few election cycles Montana has become increasingly red, with Republicans sweeping all elected statewide offices, save Tester’s job, in 2020 and taking a supermajority of the Legislature in 2023 for the first time in the modern configuration of the chambers.

Rosendale has carved out a place in the far-right wing of the Republican Party nationally, culminating with his votes against McCarthy in January. During hours of debate, Rosendale was photographed denying a phone call from former President Donald Trump, attempted to be passed along from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA. Rosendale later said he felt it was inappropriate to speak on the phone from the House floor during the votes.

This cycle, though Rosendale was enthusiastically endorsed by Trump in 2018 and the state played host to four massive rallies with the then-president as part of attempting to unseat Tester six years ago, this go-around Trump has not backed the congressman. CNN has reported Trump said he will not support Rosendale for Senate.

The Hill also reported in July that Club for Growth, which has supported Rosendale's past bids, told reporters that it has not decided between Sheehy or Rosendale for next year's Senate contest.

Several Republicans in the state, including termed-out Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and state Auditor Troy Downing, have indicated they have interest in Rosendale's House seat if he runs for the Senate.