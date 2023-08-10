The state Office of Public Instruction said its request from the federal government to operate a pilot program that will test students on their academic performance throughout the school year instead of a single time at the end has been approved.

The U.S. Department of Education in an Aug. 10 letter signed off on Montana’s plan for a one-year waiver that will allow OPI to encourage more schools to participate in a field test of what are called “through-year” assessments in grades three through eight for reading/language arts and math. That means participating schools will not administer existing statewide general assessments and instead complete assessments throughout the year using the Montana Alternative Student Testing pilot program

The schedule “will deliver real-time assessment data to educators and parents throughout the school year, rather than a single assessment at the end of each year, providing valuable insights into student performance,” according to a press release from OPI.

“The approval of the Field-Testing Flexibility Waiver marks a significant milestone for Montana and the nation,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen in a press release. “With the approval of this waiver, we have illuminated a path where students can flourish, teachers can excel, and families can actively participate in their children’s educational journey. We are charting a course towards a brighter, more student-centric future.”

OPI’s goal is to eventually replace end-of-year testing with the through-year assessments. The more frequent insights into student performance, the agency said, will give teachers data at the start of the year to gauge how students are doing and then show growth or any issues through the school year so teachers can take action instead of getting information after the school year is over. The tests will also have more flexibility to fit testing with their local curriculum.

Both of Montana's senators urged the U.S. Department of Education to grant the waiver in letters to the department secretary.