The state is warning people that scammers are seeking to capitalize on the property tax rebate application process and said it will now issue all rebates by a paper check sent through the mail to combat fraud.

Starting Aug. 24, all checks will be sent via mail instead of the option of direct deposit.

In a press release, the department said it has gotten applications where people entered banking information that does not match with the department's records. While some of those could be from qualified people who have changed banks, the department said some are fraudulent.

“We expected fraud and already had measures in place to identify fraudulent applications,” Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty said in a press release. “Sending the rebates by paper check will help us further reduce fraud.”

Earlier this year legislators approved property tax rebates of up to $675 for an eligible household for this year and next year.

People can apply until Oct. 1 for this year's property tax rebate and will need to gather their property's geocode, as well as have their Social Security number and previous tax year information. People can locate their geocode by going to https://svc.mt.gov/msl/mtcadastral. The application is at GetMyRebate.mt.gov.

The state Department of Revenue said one version of the scam claims to provide the information people need to file for a rebate if they pay a fee. Other scams may attempt to use a person's name or Social Security number to file applications seeking rebates.

A spokesperson for the department said in an email Thursday that the agency has heard from taxpayers about potential scams and is monitoring types of scams. It has also seen fraudulent submissions for the rebate during the first week of the application period.

"We expected fraud to occur and have measures in place to stop many of these applications. It's important for taxpayers to apply early and contact the department if they believe a fraudulent claim was filed on their behalf or suspect rebate fraud in general," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The department has checks in place to flag any potential fraud activity, the spokesperson said, as well as a team of staff reviewing and modifying the system checks to make sure they're effective.

The department said so far more than 100,000 homeowners out of an estimated 311,000 residences potentially eligible have applied for the rebates. Payments are expected to be processed in between 30-90 days, depending on if they are made via direct deposit or a paper check sent in the mail.