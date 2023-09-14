A former firearms industry executive and author Ryan Busse declared his bid as a Democrat for the governor's office on Thursday.

In a video posted to social media Thursday morning announcing the campaign, Busse took swipes at Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's wealth, as well as policies on taxes, abortion, public education and public lands access.

"I'm a father, a husband, a hunter and a proud Montanan who wants our great state to be a place where all of our freedoms are protected," Busse posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Busse has developed a growing public profile in recent years, beginning with his book "Gun Fight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America."

Since then, his two sons were part of the landmark climate trial that took place in Helena earlier this year.

Busse has also appeared recently at political events, like one in July to call on Gianforte publicly to reverse his decision to not accept $10 million in federal funding for a pandemic-era child nutrition program.

Gianforte this week has appeared at schools in Billings and Missoula to tout legislative wins in raising teacher pay. A spokesperson for Gianforte on Thursday declined to say whether the governor will seek a second term, but said “Governor Gianforte remains focused on building upon what he committed to do and has proudly accomplished so far.”

Busse is the second candidate to announce a challenge to the first-term governor, although the first Democrat to do so. Tanner Smith, a freshman Republican state representative also from Lakeside, announced his bid to unseat to Gianforte in June.

