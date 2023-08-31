Tim Sheehy and his backers in the National Republican Senatorial Committee might have some catching up to do if U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale jumps into the GOP primary to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, according to a poll released Thursday.

The results of the survey by polling firm J.L. Partners were first published by the online news website Semafor. It’s the first public polling on the upcoming Tester race since veteran and Belgrade businessman Tim Sheehy announced he would seek the GOP nomination to challenge the three-term incumbent senator.

Rosendale, who has not yet confirmed whether he will enter the race after losing to Tester in 2018, was chosen by 55% of the respondents likely to participate in the GOP primary next June. Sheehy had won over 19% of respondents, with 26% saying they were undecided.

Jeremy Johnson, a Carroll College political science professor, said the results aren't too surprising, and cautioned against reading too much into polling results this early in the election cycle. The results reflect Sheehy's lack of name recognition, Johnson said, compared with Rosendale's exposure to statewide elections since his first unsuccessful run for Congress a decade ago.

"Sheehy's going to need millions of dollars to be spent in the primary" if Rosendale jumps in, he said. "I'm not sure I'd call it an uphill battle, but it's a battle that needs to be fought."

Sheehy announced his candidacy earlier this summer after being recruited by Montana’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Steve Daines, who is serving as chairman of the NRSC this campaign cycle. He’s also picked up support from fellow Montana Republicans Rep. Ryan Zinke and Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Rosendale is widely believed to be considering another run at Tester’s seat and has criticized Sheehy in online statements as the pick of the “party bosses.”

Tester beat Rosendale in his last election by 3.5 percentage points, after the Republican won the endorsement of then-President Donald Trump. Trump, who visited the state four times to campaign for Rosendale in the lead-up to that election, has remained mum on whether he would endorse him again in this year’s primary.

Tester's prior two Senate elections were decided by even smaller margins, and the 2024 race is expected to also be competitive. That's reinforced by the poll's hypothetical matchups between Tester and the two possible GOP rivals, with the Republicans polling less than 5% ahead of the incumbent.

The polling firm interviewed 418 Republican voters between Aug. 12 and Aug. 17, Semafor reported.

Two other Republicans have also filed to run against Tester in 2024: Jeremy Mygland of Clancy and Thomas Madigan of Billings.