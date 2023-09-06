The state’s highest ranking legal official this week became the subject of a 41-count complaint filed with the professional board well known by attorneys but rarely a subject of public discourse.

The Montana Office of Disciplinary Counsel has, occasionally, disbarred attorneys from practicing. More often it finds a resolution — be it rehabilitation, probation or a mentorship — before it reaches the point of a public, formal complaint like the one leveled against Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Tuesday. The crux of the complaint alleges Knudsen violated the professional rules of attorney conduct by repeatedly, in 41 alleged instances, attempting to undermine the public confidence in the judicial branch.

A spokesperson for Knudsen Tuesday said he looks forward to responding to the complaint, while GOP supporters like state party chair Don "Don K" Kaltschmidt quickly took to social media to disparage the complaint as a political stunt.

Chief disciplinary counsel Pam Bucy recused herself in this case, appointing Missoula attorney Timothy Strauch, in order to avoid that perception.

"Because I ran for attorney general as a Democrat (in 2012), I've worked at the AG's office for years as the chief deputy, so I didn't want this to be political in any way," Bucy said in a phone interview Wednesday. "That's why I recused myself and appointed a prosecutor."

Strauch was the first lawyer appointed to the position back in 2002.

"He's very knowledgeable about this process and that's why he was appointed," Bucy said.

In the regulatory structure governing attorney ethics and behavior, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel acts as a prosecutor before the Commission on Practice, essentially the court to hear and make a judgement in the case regarding resolutions or discipline. Those judgements that are ultimately upheld or modified by the Montana Supreme Court.

On average, Bucy said about 15 out of 400-some complaints reach for the formal complaint process, which can take a year or more. The vast majority are dismissed or entered into some diversion program before they reach the formal complaint process at which Knudsen now finds himself.

Prior to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s creation, the Commission on Practice served both functions, occasionally appointing private attorneys to serve in prosecutorial functions.

In December 2001, the Montana Supreme Court reworked its system to police lawyers' conduct, creating the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to investigate unethical behavior by attorneys. The Supreme Court appoints the disciplinary counsel, and its office is funded by fees assessed on lawyers practicing in Montana.

The process is similar to most licensed professions, in which a board of peers oversees their profession's practice and ethical obligations, Bucy said.

Billings attorney Mark Parker endorsed the system in the August edition of Montana Lawyer, a publication of the State Bar of Montana. Parker has represented "scores of attorneys" in such disciplinary proceedings, he wrote in the article titled "Lawyers are people too — the art of representing a peer."

"All in all, the new system works fine," Parker wrote. "The Chief Justice has done a good job of picking competent prosecutors. Although I disagree with them from time to time, I think they get it right in a large majority of cases."

Knudsen's shop quickly pointed to Strauch’s past campaign contributions in decrying the complaint as a "political stunt" and Strauch as a "long-time Democrat activist and donor."

Records with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices show Strauch donated a total of $600 to seven different Democratic campaigns since 2000, most recently to Monica Tranel's 2020 bid for Public Service Commission. For some comparison, he's also donated $5,290 to nonpartisan judicial campaigns in the same timeframe.

Kaltschmidt, chairman of the Montana GOP, likewise sought to undermine Strauch after news of the complaint against Knudsen reached X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

"Meritless drivel from a partisan investigator … Shame on you!" Kaltschmidt wrote in a post.

Past cases may provide insight into what kind of road the Commission on Practice might be headed down. In 2018, Montana attorney Brian Miller was the subject of a complaint alleging he crossed the line in criticizing then U.S. District Court Judge Charles Lovell. Miller was the plaintiff's attorney in an insurance dispute and ultimately lost the case.

A complaint filed with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel after the ruling included an allegation that Miller had violated professional conduct rules by asserting Lovell altered testimony and created defenses on behalf of the insurance companies named as defendants, "with reckless disregard as to the truth or falsity concerning the qualifications or integrity of Judge Lovell," according to records from Miller's case.

For this and two other violations of the professional conduct code, Miller was publicly admonished by the Commission on Practice.

A more serious discipline emerged from the case of Hamilton attorney Robert Myers in 2017. The Commission on Practice recommended Myers be disbarred for making statements "with reckless disregard for the truth" during his campaign for District Court when he accused the incumbent judge of drug use and presiding over cases in which there was an alleged conflict of interest.

The Montana Supreme Court upheld the commission's recommendations, disbarring Myers from practicing law and ordering him to pay the cost of the proceedings.