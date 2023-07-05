More than 100 new laws passed by the Montana state Legislature took effect July 1, with implications ranging from the fees charged on electric vehicles to provisions enhancing the state’s Indian Education for All mandate and more. Many other laws were immediately effective upon signing by the governor, and some have a later implementation dates.

Others, such as new laws governing abortion access in the state, would have taken effect last Saturday but are on hold because of legal challenges, and others like a new charter school law are under litigation as well but have not been halted. In total lawmakers passed more than 775 new laws in the session that ended in early May.

Here’s a sampling of new laws hitting the state:

House Bill 60 will implement an annual registration fee for electric vehicles. The fees would range from $130 for a class 1 vehicle weighing less than 6,000 pounds to $1,100 for a class 4 vehicle weighing more than 26,000 pounds for all-electric vehicles. The annual fee for hybrid plug-in vehicles would go from $70 to $700. As of January 2022, the state had 2.895 electric vehicles registered, with 1,002 being plug-in hybrids. A legislative note estimates the rate of new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is expected to increase about 30% yearly.

House Bill 79 creates a sexual assault response network program within the state Department of Justice. The program will add a program manager to the department to improve access to standardize care for survivors of sexual assault. The bill will also create a sexual assault response team committee to adopt educational and clinical standards for sexual assault nurse examiners.

House Bill 128, developed by a legislative committee during the interim, will, among other changes, extend the moratorium on new marijuana business licenses to 2025. The change is part of work done to make tweaks to the law passed in 2021 to implement the state’s recreational program.

House Bill 174 will implement a new daily rate to be paid to county jails by the Montana Department of Corrections. The new rate is $82, up from $69, the capped rate put in place by the 2015 Legislature.

House Bill 200 revises the Montana Safe Haven Newborn Protection Act to clarify a newborn may be surrendered via a newborn safety device or by placing an emergency call and that parents are informed of the right to remain anonymous.

House Bill 231 eliminates the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council, which was part of the Board of Public Education.

House Bill 287 will revise laws related to Montana’s Indian Language Preservation program. The bill revises program guidelines and requirements and elevates the role of tribal governments in preserving their own Native languages.

House Bill 317 will create the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act. The bill is meant to strengthen protections under the federal ICWA law, which was recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

House Bill 338 establishes new requirements for instruction and reporting in the state’s Indian Education for All program, and defines the educational agencies to which it applies. It requires districts to provide IEFA, where previously Montanans were “encouraged” to learn about Native culture and heritage. The bill would also enact stricter reporting guidelines and requires educational agencies to provide IEFA, and it defines “educational agencies,” as the Montana University System, professional educator preparation programs accredited by the Board of Public Education, the Office of Public Instruction and school districts.

House Bill 393 would approve the development of a special needs education savings account within the Office of Public Instruction that would cover education expenses such as tuition, textbooks and software specifically for special needs students.

House Bill 450 allows students to use "reasonable and necessary physical force" in response to a physical attack by another student.

House Bill 521 requires the use of a conservation license for those using state lands to recreate.

House Bill 544 will require preauthorization for abortions covered by Medicaid and change what counts as medically necessary abortions. The law would have taken effect July 1 but is temporarily blocked by a court ruling.

House Bill 549 allows for the formation of charter schools, with an opportunity for involvement from the local school board. The law also holds the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules. Another bill to allow for charter schools, House Bill 562, also allows for the formation of such schools and is the subject of a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality filed in mid-June. It creates a separate commission to validate charter schools and does not hold them accountable to existing laws around licensure to the same degree as the other law.

House Bill 569 puts $26.8 million from the general fund to the sheriff's retirement system and another $41.2 million to the retirement system for game wardens and peace officers, in addition to revising contributions for those systems and the judges' and highway patrol's retirement system.

House Bill 588 makes clarifications to the TEACH Act, which is used to aid in the recruitment of new teachers in Montana and increases eligibility for the program. It’s estimated to cost about $210,000 a year starting in the 2025 fiscal year.

House Bill 619 requires the state health department and Office of Public Instruction to establish language assessment standards and create resources for parents to track language development milestones for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

House Bill 652 reduces the number of weeks someone claiming unemployment insurance benefits can access, from 28 to 26.

House Bill 655 requires Medicaid to cover home births that are attended by midwives.

House Bill 715 requires schools to provide parents or guardians with information about exemptions to immunization.

House Bill 745 allows the use of religious books during free reading time and for self-selected reading requirements, and expands and clarifies the authorization of prayer in schools.

House Bill 833 creates a teacher residency program administered by the Office of Public Instruction. The effort is meant to increase teacher recruitment and retention and was appropriated $2 million in annual funding, and would include things like a housing stipend, tuition grants and more.

House Bill 862 prohibits public funding to be used for abortions except in some limited cases. The bill is also part of a lawsuit that has blocked several abortion-related laws from taking effect.

House Bill 872 will put $300 million over several years toward efforts to create a commission to re-envision the state's behavioral health system and direct money to initial building projects.

House Bill 880 makes the huckleberry the official state fruit of Montana.

House Bill 819 eliminates the requirement that an in-home day care be registered by the state health department to qualify as a residential use of property for zoning requirements.

House Bill 947 cuts the timeline for going after campaign finance violations from four to two years.

House Bill 952 creates the Montana Autism Facilities Grant Program with $400,000 in state funding, with the intent to help develop facilities that provide services like housing, therapy and more to children and adults with autism.

Senate Bill 77 requires the Department of Corrections to gather address and demographic information from prisoners and for the information to be used when revising election boundaries based on populations.

Senate Bill 182 creates a task force to look at the idea of a court system set up specifically for child abuse and neglect cases.

Senate Bill 352 creates a task force to modify and improve the child protective services system.

Senate Bill 498 requires absentee ballot lists to be included in the annual voter registration list maintenance, requires address verification when an absentee ballot is returned as undeliverable and requires a voter be moved to the inactive list if their address cannot be verified.

Senate Bill 518 makes changes to parental rights when it comes to involvement in education. It allows parents to withdraw their child from certain types of instruction, including for religious purposes. It also requires districts to provide information to parents about educational opportunities in the district and says districts cannot withhold certain information from parents.

Senate Bill 522 takes 0.1% of the lodging facilities use tax and directs it to the Department of Justice to implement a grant program to provide lodging for those experiencing domestic violence or human trafficking. The amount of money each year would be roughly around $80,000.

— Reporters Nora Mabie, Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson contributed to this story, as well as former Billings Gazette reporter Eric Young.