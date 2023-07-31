Drought-stricken Flathead and Lincoln counties earned natural disaster declarations from the federal government Monday, after increasingly dry conditions helped fuel wildfire growth over the weekend.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the declarations in a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte. Requested by the governor last week, the move frees up emergency loans for farmers impacted by the drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of Flathead County has been under an extreme drought since early May. That classification is associated with high levels of fire activity and fire danger, poor crop yields and quality and bone-dry soils.

The service’s last weekly update, released July 27, shows the growing patch of extreme drought stretching into several neighboring Montana counties and northern Idaho.

Water supply has been dwindling in northwest Montana, due to poor winter snowpack that largely vanished during an unusually hot May. The Flathead River is running historically low, and Flathead Lake has fallen to more than 2 feet below its typical summertime water level, according to data published Monday by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Other parts of the state, in particular the southeast and south-central regions, saw plentiful rainfall in June and early July, according to Michael Downey, the drought program coordinator for the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

But little of that precipitation fell in the northwest, he told a legislative panel last week. And the long-term forecast shows the rest of the summer will likely remain hotter and drier than usual.

“We’re really not anticipating drought development at least through the southern part of the state and into the east,” Downey told the Environmental Quality Council during a July 26 presentation. “I think that the drought will continue to expand across north-central (Montana) and into the northeast, as well as into the northwest.”

Ten other counties on Monday received designations as “contiguous” to the primary disaster area of Lincoln and Flathead counties. They include Glacier, Lake, Sanders, Powell, Pondera, Teton and Lewis and Clark counties. In Idaho, Bonner and Boundary counties were also on the list.

Farmers in all 12 counties may qualify for emergency loans administered by the Farm Service Agency, though Vilsack’s letter notes that each determination is made on an individual basis. Applications for loans must be made within eight months of the disaster designation.