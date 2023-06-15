Asking the courts to require the state government to account for its contributions to a changing climate, several Indigenous Montanans this week described their fears of how those landscape-level impacts threaten their cultural heritage and connection to the land.

“It’s our way of life, it’s the way we’ve survived for time immemorial,” Sariel Sandoval, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, testified in a Helena courtroom Wednesday. “That connection to the land is very important because it’s who we are. It’s like we wouldn’t be here without the land. It shelters us, it feeds us, it takes great care of us, and we need to take great care of it too.”

Sandoval was a 17-year-old living in Ronan when she signed on as one of 16 youth plaintiffs in Held v. Montana, challenging the state's stance on greenhouse gas emissions. The case is now in the first week of a trial scheduled for 10 days, in which the plaintiffs allege Montana's policy of ignoring the effects of greenhouse gas emissions in its permitting decisions violates their right to a “clean and healthful environment” under the Montana Constitution. It was filed in 2020.

From the family traditions of gathering plants and picking berries at certain times of year to increasingly intense wildfires like the one that interrupted her summer job at the Blue Bay Campground in 2021, Sandoval said the changing climate exerts direct impacts on her life.

She also described how during the winter members of her tribe tell Coyote stories that are passed down orally between generations.

“They teach our youth lessons and who we are, the history of who we are and how we relate to the land and our connection to the land,” she said. But she added those stories can only be told when there’s snow on the ground.

“One day, we’re not going to have any snow on the ground,” she said. “What happens to those stories?"

Sandoval and the other plaintiffs are asking Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Kathy Seeley to strike down a provision in the Montana Environmental Protection Act (MEPA). Since 2011, the state has forbade the consideration of environmental impacts that are “global in nature” in its permitting decisions. The 2023 Legislature recently sharpened that language to bar the consideration, specifically, of climate change.

They argue the state unconstitutionally continues to fuel a crisis that is already playing out on the ground for its residents. Michael Durglo, head of the CSKT Historic Preservation Department, testified that the timing of cultural traditions like gathering certain plants, often tied to other natural processes, are being derailed by the increased fluctuations of the seasons in Montana.

“Some of those times have changed dramatically,” said Durglo, who is also a member of the tribes. “We’re waiting for the elk to start bugling, or we’re waiting for the robins to show up or the geese to start flying. These types of things that tell us, ‘Now is the time,’ have shifted.”

Beyond the physical impacts of increasing summer heat and wildfire smoke, he said, there’s also a spiritual loss dealt by climate change.

“All of those things, all of those relatives that are out there, those nonhuman relatives that we rely on to feed us, to mend us as medicines, they all have a spiritual significance,” Durglo said.

During a brief cross-examination of Durglo on Wednesday, an attorney from the state didn’t attempt to dispute those points, but indicated that Montana’s government has limited influence over permitting decisions on tribal land. The defendants in the case include the state, the governor, the attorney general and several Montana agencies.

The plaintiffs have failed to make their case for several reasons, the state’s lawyers argue. For one, they say, even if Montana were to cease all greenhouse gas emissions it’s currently responsible for, that wouldn’t have any measurable impact on climate change or the impacts the plaintiffs say they’re feeling from the global phenomenon. There’s no solution the court can offer to resolve their allegations, the defendants say.

The state is also arguing that if the plaintiffs want Montana agencies to consider climate impacts in their permitting decisions, they’ve challenged the wrong statute. During a Thursday back-and-forth with one of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses, Deputy Attorney General Thane Johnson reiterated the state’s position that MEPA is a “procedural” law, not a permitting one.

Johnson pointed out that the statute doesn’t lay out permitting standards for air quality emissions, which are mostly set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Same for water quality permits and reclamation permits, he noted.

Anne Hedges, co-director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, disputed his characterization of MEPA as “procedural,” but allowed that it lays out a process. MEPA governs a framework for the environmental review process undertaken when permits, like those to mine coal or build power plants, are requested from the state.

"It helps us with our constitutional right to know and it implements our constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment,” Hedges said in a subsequent exchange with a plaintiff attorney. “Without disclosure of the impacts in the MEPA context, there is no other form by which the public can know and comment on and provide meaningful information to public agencies to make better decisions in the permitting process.”

Expert witnesses called by the plaintiffs this week have reiterated that while Montana may represent just a drop of CO2 in the bucket of global greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s leaders still bear a measurable degree of responsibility for the effects. And if the worst impacts of climate change are to be prevented, they argue, Montana needs to immediately become part of that global course correction.

Sandoval, currently a student at the University of California Berkeley, said she was struck recently by a phrase one of her professors used, referring to Native communities as “post-apocalyptic communities.”

“Native communities literally survived the apocalypse, they’ve lived through genocide, assimilation, relocation, termination and so many other traumas, you know,” she said. “So I believe that we can definitely adapt and survive climate change, but that doesn’t make it right. You know, we’ve done it before, but that doesn’t mean we need a round two.”