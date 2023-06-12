Recounting how her family’s ranch outside Broadus struggled through the summer of 2021 , Rikki Held spoke haltingly, becoming visibly emotional as she described working through smoke-choked air, falling ash and searing heat upwards of 110 degrees.

“You just have to keep going, and you feel the heat … you have to walk around, because we’re worried about a fire starting in all the dry grass, and just breathing in the smoke, and you feel it in your throat and eyes,” the 22-year-old recalled Monday.

Held told her story from the witness stand as the lead plaintiff in a case to determine whether the state of Montana’s support for fossil fuel development has violated the rights of Montana’s young residents to a clean environment. The two-week trial kicked off Monday in Lewis and Clark District Court.

Filed in 2020 by the environmental group Our Children’s Trust on behalf of Held and 15 other youth plaintiffs, the case has attracted national attention as the first of dozens of similar constitutional climate cases to make it to trial. Montana’s Constitution affords its residents some of the strongest environmental protections in the country, stating that Montanans have the “right to a clean and healthful environment” and tasking the state with protecting it from degradation.

As the trial unfolds over the next two weeks, the plaintiffs will attempt to show they’ve been injured by state laws and policies ignoring the effects of fossil fuel production and consumption on climate change, which has wrought a range of damaging impacts on Montana and its young residents.

“This case is about the equal rights of children and their need now for extraordinary protection from the extraordinary dangers of fossil fuels and the climate crisis that their state is exposing them to,” said Roger Sullivan, an attorney representing the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are asking District Court Judge Kathy Seeley to strike down a portion of the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which contains a provision barring state agencies from considering the impacts of climate change when they issue permits. The first day of witness testimony also included Mae Nan Ellingson, one of the few living delegates to Montana’s 1972 constitutional convention.

Environmental protection figured highly in her list of priorities, Ellingson testified, coming at a time when a national environmental movement transcended party lines, and in a state with a legacy of heavy industrial pollution. At the time she as a political science student at the University of Montana, and recalled being unable to see Mount Sentinel through the dense smog that frequently gripped the Missoula Valley.

Specifically, she wanted to craft language that would allow citizens to sue as a preventative measure before the damage is done.

“Citizens like us, like the future generation, may not be able to show, probably wouldn’t be able to show the monetary damage as a result of the destruction of the river, dirty air and so on,” Ellingson said. “It was important I think for this constitution to make clear that citizens could enforce their right to a clean and healthful environment.”

The state of Montana, along with the governor, attorney general and several state agencies are defendants in the case. They’ve maintained that even if the state is permitting increased greenhouse gas emissions, and even if those gases are driving climate change, they account for such a modest percentage of the world’s emissions that stopping them would have no appreciable effect.

“You will hear lots of emotions, lots of assumptions, accusations, speculation and obfuscation, and notably fear about what the future might hold,” Assistant Attorney General Michael Russell told the court. But, he said, “In reality, the substance of this case, as it currently exists, is far more boring than the plaintiffs would like.”

Russell also reiterated the defense’s position that MEPA is a procedural law, and changing it won’t force the state to start considering climate change impacts in its permitting actions.

They have also indicated they may call witnesses who have previously cast doubt on whether human activities are driving climate change.

But given the body of scientific research on the subject, no serious doubt remains, testified Steven Running, a globally renowned expert on climate change and a longtime professor at the University of Montana. Running in 2007 shared a Nobel Prize for his work on that year’s report by the International Panel on Climate Change.

“At this point, there’s really no controversy in the formal literature at all,” Running said when asked about documentation of the rapid increases in global carbon dioxide levels.

Through hours of testimony that stretched from Monday morning into the afternoon, Running explained the foundations of climate change, beginning with the revelation in the 1800s that some molecules allow certain types of energy to enter the atmosphere while blocking others from radiating back out into space. Carbon dioxide is one of those heat-trapping molecules, often dubbed “greenhouse gases.”

A Swedish scientist named Svante Arrhenius first theorized in 1897 that large-scale burning of fossil fuels, known to release carbon dioxide, could eventually cause the Earth’s climate to heat up. Since then, Running explained, remote monitoring, ice core samples and other data sources have documented a dramatic rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

The corresponding rise in global temperatures, along with many other related impacts across the globe, have been predicted by scientists for decades, Running noted. The only way to restore stability to Earth’s climate, he said, is to stop burning fossil fuels.

“I think Montana and everywhere else need to, as rapidly as possible, quit burning fossil fuels,” he said. "Quite straightforward."

Running also touched on several of the impacts Montana is already facing as a result of what scientists call the “energy imbalance” that results when heat-trapping emissions allowing more energy to enter the Earth's system than to escape. Those include drought stress on trees and shorter winters that allow pine beetles and wildfires to flourish in the state’s forests, along with worsening conditions in Montana’s prized trout streams.

“This is no longer a future possibility but we’re now living right in the middle of it,” he said.

Those impacts will likely be fleshed out more fully in the coming days, with a slate of prominent Montana-based climate scientists set to testify. They include Cathy Whitlock, the lead author of the state’s 2017 climate assessment, and Dan Fagre, an U.S. Geological Survey scientist who spent decades studying the loss of glacial ice in Glacier National Park.

Through their cross-examination of the plaintiffs’ first witnesses Monday, the state’s attorneys suggested that Montana lacks the ability to address climate change, given the global nature of the issue and the state’s comparatively small contribution to worldwide emissions of greenhouse gases.

In response to Running’s assertion that “humanity as a whole” needs to address climate change, Mark Stermitz, a private attorney representing the state, suggested the plaintiffs had chosen the wrong venue.

“This is not a court for humanity, it’s a court for the State of Montana, correct?” Stermitz asked.

In a subsequent exchange, Running offered that state action could prompt a broader response to bring carbon dioxide levels back to a stable level.

“What has been shown in history over and over and over again is when a significant social movement is needed, it often is started by one or two or three people," he said. "And so if our state decided to do that, to do what you’re hypothesizing, we can’t tell how may other states would decide that’s the right thing to do, and we’re going to do it too."

