Montana's marijuana tax revenues have surged the state's funding to support nongame wildlife — growing it from five figures to over $1 million.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved a spending plan that includes, for the first time, 4% of marijuana sales tax revenues earmarked for nongame wildlife. The nongame wildlife program is typically funded by a voluntary contribution residents can check off on their state income tax forms, generating between $30,000 and $40,000.

The 4% from marijuana tax revenues has juiced that account up to $1.13 million.

"We have about 400 species in nongame wildlife to include birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles, so this is really a nice infusion to help with management and conservation of a significant number of species in our state," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife division administrator Ken McDonald told the commission Thursday.

The work plan includes habitat restoration and conservation work the state hopes will keep "species of great conservation need" under state authority, rather than see those species' numbers decline to the point of ending up on the federal list of endangered species. Such management authority can disrupt landowners and land use projects, McDonald said.

The primary focus of the work plan is to generate a better understanding of nongame species, he added.

"A lot of species, we have very little information," McDonald said.

The jump in resources signals a big change in how the state manages nongame wildlife — so long as the marijuana tax revenue funding model remains unchanged. In the last two legislative sessions, the question of how Montana spends in marijuana funding became something of a political football.

Montana collects a 20% tax on all recreational marijuana sales and 4% on medical marijuana. Last year, the first calendar year of recreational weed sales, Montana saw more than $300 million in combined sales. Each month's sales this year has outperformed the same month last year by an average $1.2 million.

The 4% earmarked for nongame wildlife, as well as 4% each for trails and state parks, was established by the Legislature in 2021.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission already approved the plan at last year's August meeting, but went on hold a few months later as lawmakers debated overhauling the marijuana tax revenue distribution model.

Several bills were in play during the session that ended earlier this year, but the prevailing proposal was Senate Bill 442, which set 20% of revenues aside for a new county road repair program and another 20% toward a new Habitat Legacy account, which would have maintained funding for state land water acquisitions while adding a grant component to habitat restoration and enhancement projects. The bill would have also maintained the 4% each for nongame wildlife, parks and trails. The bill cleared both the House and the Senate by huge margins; 132 of 150 lawmakers voted for the proposal carried by Republican Sen. Mike Lang of Malta.

But Gov. Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, vetoed that bill, contending the state should not pick up the tab for county projects like roads. Montana Wildlife Federation and Wild Montana together sued Gianforte in June challenging the validity of the veto. While the governor may have signed the veto prior to the Legislature's adjournment, the veto never reached a procedural opportunity for lawmakers to override it, the lawsuit states. Lawmakers have signed statements supporting the conservation groups' case.

Gianforte's attorneys have not yet responded to the lawsuit in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

A part of SB 442's legacy habitat account is somewhat mirrored in the nongame wildlife work plan the commission approved on Thursday. That bill's Habitat Legacy account would have distributed some of those tax revenues to projects through grants meant for conservation, restoration and enhancement projects for habitat.

Under the work plan approved Thursday, FWP's nongame program will initiate a planning process in the coming fiscal year to start a grant program to fund habitat conservation, restoration and enhancement projects. An FWP spokesperson on Friday said the work plan has drew nothing from SB 442, and the work plan presentation likened the grant program to FWP's Future Fisheries Program, which similarly doles out funding over grant cycles.

The proposed grant program included this week was not included in the 2022 work plan, but is also several million dollars smaller in scale than the funding that would have flowed toward such projects under SB 442. The grant program would also only move ahead if the 2025 Legislature does not retool the 4% for nongame wildlife.

Jeff Lucas, testifying Thursday on behalf of Montana Wildlife Federation's support for the work plan, commented on the parallels between the agency's new marijuana-funded grant program and the one that stalled out in SB 442.

"This work plan helps ensure that state management of wildlife stays in place while also incorporating elements of both the Legacy proposal that Montana Wildlife Federation worked on in Senate Bill 442 from the 2023 session," Lucas testified.

"A lot of these species are species that agencies are sued for, for (Endangered Species Act) protections," he continued. "This program will help provide and improve habitat for these species which could curtail frivolous lawsuits in the future."

Some of the species McDonald identified Thursday include the pygmy rabbit and pinyon jays, both of which have been petitioned for listing under the ESA. The work plan also sets out a specific project to monitor bat populations for white-nose syndrome. In July, the Great Falls Tribune reported the fungus that causes the disease had been detected in Lick Creek Cave, a concentrated bat roosting area in the Little Belt Mountains.

"We did not see the fungus associated with white-nose syndrome on the bats in Lick Creek Cave," Shannon Hilty, FWP nongame wildlife biologist, said in July. "But we did find the fungus inside the cave, and once we detect it, we typically find bats infected with the disease the following year."