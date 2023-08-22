There are 23 active large fires burning in Montana, with 101 new starts and an additional 35,940 acres burned over the last week, according to a fire briefing provided by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The state sits at a preparedness level of three out of five possible tiers. Nearly 1,300 fire starts have been tracked in Montana since the start of the year, burning 105,060 acres.

The top active fire in the state is the River Road East fire, which as of Aug. 22 sat at 16,790 acres and 0% containment. The fire, burning near Plains, has destroyed five of the 15 structures burned statewide this summer.

The biggest fire burning in the state is the Niarada fire near Elmo, at 20,365 acres and 100% containment.

Earlier this year state lawmakers approved a budget that increased the amount of cash that can be held in the state's fire fund and filled that pot of money to $195 million. So far the estimated cost of fighting fires this year has totaled $25.5 million to the state, but that figure will change as the state negotiates cost-sharing with other agencies in the federal government.