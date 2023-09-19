Eighteen states have filed a brief in federal court supporting Montana's upcoming TikTok ban in a case brought by the social media giant.

The GOP-led Montana Legislature in April passed a first-of-its-kind ban on TikTok, citing user privacy concerns and a desire to antagonize "one of our top adversaries" in China, where the social media company's parent company is located.

The ban is slated to take effect Jan. 1.

TikTok and a handful of its Montana users sued Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen in May, arguing the ban was a violation of their freedom of expression and an illegal attempt at foreign policy by one of the United States. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stall the ban from going into place while the case plays out.

On Monday, Virginia and 17 other states filed an amicus brief opposing the injunction. A hearing on that injunction request is set for Oct. 12.

"The States' police power has always included the power to protect their citizens from deceptive and harmful business practices," the brief reads, asserting later in the filing the law is a "garden variety consumer protection statute."

Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares headlines the 18-states that signed onto the brief. Those states include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Great Falls attorney Dale Schowengerdt filed the brief on their behalf.

The states' brief further points out a growing bipartisan group in Congress and the Biden administration have raised the alarm about China's alleged access to TikTok's user data.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have repeatedly denounced that alleged connection, saying it has never furnished user data to the Chinese government. In its initial lawsuit, TikTok labeled the concern in its lawsuit as "unfounded speculation."