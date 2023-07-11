Montana will soon crack down on synthetic marijuana and intoxicating hemp products that have proliferated through regulatory loopholes despite concerns they pose a health risk to children.

The Cannabis Control Division, the marijuana regulatory arm of the Montana Department of Revenue, said Tuesday eradicating synthetic products will be the "biggest lift" for the agency between now and the 2025 Legislature.

"Most of these businesses that we will be inspecting will be glass shops, gas stations, vape shops," division administrator Kristan Barbour told the committee. "We’re just going in and making sure they know that any synthetic cannabinoid or hemp intoxicating product is no longer carried."

The substances were identified by the agency in January as the likely culprit in a rash of youth hospitalizations raised by local health officials after the first year of marijuana legalization in Montana.

House Bill 948, carried by Republican Rep. Steve Galloway of Great Falls, established a statewide prohibition on the manufacturing and sale of synthetic marijuana and intoxicating hemp products. Such substances previously fell outside of purview of the Cannabis Control Division, or state and federal agriculture departments that regulate hemp. The result was anyone could sell the products, and anyone of any age could purchase them.

"There's a lot of products out there that aren't being regulated that folks who are being regulated in the marijuana business are really upset about," Galloway told a legislative committee in April. "Not to mention that a lot of this stuff's being sold to underage kids and there's really no control and really no statutes to regulate this."

Galloway's bill passed the House on a, 81-15 vote, and it cleared the Senate 38-12.

"Spice" is a common synthetic product sold in retail stores that fit through that regulatory loophole. Clamping down on such products has previously proven challenging, because manufacturers can change a compound and wiggle out from under new regulations.

The bill defined synthetic cannabinoids as "any cannabindoids produced artificially, whether from chemical synthesis or biosynthesis using recombinant biological agents, including but not limited to yeast and algae."

Further, the bill defines a synthetic marijuana product as "marijuana or marijuana products that contain synthetic cannabindoids."

In an update to the Economic Affairs Interim Committee on Tuesday, Barbour told lawmakers the state's work will be a mix of education and enforcement.

"What we’re finding out is sometimes people don't even know what they’re carrying, they don't realize their breaking the law," he said. "And so our job is really to educate them and enforce that these products are no longer available in Montana."

The Cannabis Control Division is still in the process of interviewing and hiring for the inspector position that will lead the effort on synthetics, Barbour said.

One of the committee's tasks between now and the 2025 Legislature will be monitoring the prohibition's rollout.