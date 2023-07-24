Vacancies among correctional officers at Montana State Prison have fallen by roughly half since the 40% rate that haunted prison officials late last year.

In a presentation to lawmakers on Monday, Montana Department of Corrections Deputy Director Cynthia Wolken said that vacancy rate among correctional officers has fallen to about 20%, with more than 200 correctional officer positions filled of the 256 for which the prison is budgeted.

Wolken and the department credited the new ranks with pay raises approved by the Legislature and the department's recruitment and retention team formed last year to address the staffing gap.

"Obviously that really helps improve the safety of the facility and the types of services we offer inmates," Wolken told the Law and Justice Interim Committee Monday.

Last year, the state suspended visitation at Montana State Prison outside Deer Lodge because the prison could not dedicate officers to oversee visits. Additional measures to make do with the lack of correctional officers included closing down a unit of the facility, condensing inmates into an area the prison could adequately staff, and stretching officer shifts to 12 hours. State lawmakers last year said they had "grave concerns" about the vacancy rate's impact on staff and inmate safety at the facility, calling a meeting with Gov. Greg Gianforte to intervene.

The Legislature earlier this year approved pay raises for all state employees, but held up the prison as a key exhibit for bumping wages as a matter of public safety. Those raises included a $2 increase, as well as a $1.50 raise per hour, or 4%, whichever is greater. Legislation also slates another $1.50 per hour (or 4%) raise for state employees in 2024.

In total, the starting wage for a correctional officer has climbed from $16.46 in January 2021 to $22.51 this month. The starting wage for a correctional officer by this time next year will be $24.01 with the second-year increase.

When fully staffed, the 1,500-bed prison would have 256 correctional officers. The prison had just over 150 correctional officers on staff in December, but now employs more than 200, according to a handout provided to the committee on Monday.

On Monday, DOC spokesperson Carolynn Stocker said officers continue to work 12-hour shifts, but does offer some 8- and 10-hour slots to employees. Regular visitation also remains suspended at Montana State Prison, but noted the facility has hosted special visitation opportunities generally coinciding with holidays such as Father's Day.

"With the gains in correctional officer staffing, MSP is working hard to return to weekend visitation," Stocker said in an email. "The department regularly re-evaluates when it can resume normal visitation while ensuring the safety and security of the public, staff and inmates."

Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, applauded Wolken and the department Monday on the turnaround.

"The picture looks a lot different than it did last interim around this time, as far as bleeding employees and correctional officers," Esp said.

The department's recruitment and retention committee work included a streamlined hiring process and outreach to new potential hiring pools, such as graduating high school students and former prison employees. On the retention end, the prison has established a mentorship program with weekly discussions and boosting training opportunities.

The department will look to expand on its work moving ahead, Wolken told the committee.