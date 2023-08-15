The application period for Montana property tax rebates opened Tuesday for eligible homeowners to claim up to $675.

Homeowners have until Oct. 1 to claim a property tax rebate from the Montana Department of Revenue at getmyrebate.mt.gov or through a paper form. Homeowners are eligible if they owned and lived in their home for at least seven months during 2022.

Applicants will need to be prepared with their physical address, property geocode, amount of property taxes paid according to their property tax bill, names and social security numbers of the taxpayer and any spouse or dependents. The revenue department's site, getmyrebate.mt.gov, has tools and a video to help guide taxpayers in gathering the required information.

"Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized and secured immediate property tax relief for Montanans this legislative session," Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release Monday.

The rebates are part of a two-prong package carved out of the $3 billion state surplus by the Montana Legislature and signed by Gianforte in the 2023 session. Earlier this year, eligible residents received income tax rebates up to $1,250.

A second property tax rebate will be made available to homeowners in 2024 for taxes paid on their primary residence this year.

The $675 rebates come as the state is reeling from the revenue department's home appraisal figures that went out to homeowners earlier this year. The median residential market values jump was 45% statewide, with the highest increase seen in rural Granite County at 67%, a jump of $122,561.

"The fastest way to get your rebate is to apply online," Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty said in a press release Monday. "Make sure to apply by the deadline of Oct. 1."