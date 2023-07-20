From a lecture at a Butte library to the state’s largest pride event set to kick off later this month in Helena, a new law intended to ban some drag performances and story hours in Montana has injected confusion into what’s legal for those trying to comply and brought a federal lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

That lawsuit was amended Monday to include claims against the city of Helena, saying it’s refusing to issue permits for the statewide Montana Pride event set to start July 30. The weeklong celebration normally draws 15,000 people to the capital city and includes a parade, artisan market, educational events, booths set up by local businesses and other community-centered activities, in addition to drag shows.

The drag shows, according to the lawsuit, are what triggered the city to deny the same permits they have approved regularly in years past, though the city says a review is still in process. That follows a similar action in Butte, where the city-county government blocked a lecture by Adria Jawort, a trans woman, because of concerns her appearance could violate the new law passed earlier this year.

“Jawort and Montana Pride may be the first to have a planned event publicly canceled or refused as a result of House Bill 359, but they will not be the last. No one knows what HB 359 actually prohibits,” the amended lawsuit reads.

In court documents filed earlier this week, Kev Hamm, the founder of the group that organizes Montana Pride, said he applied for permits June 30 and resubmitted the applications July 13. That same day, he met with the city manager, city attorney and other staff, who told him, Hamm said in an affidavit, the permits would not be issued because of the new law.

Hamm, who is also a Democratic candidate in the Montana eastern district House race, said in the affidavit “I am concerned personally about civil and criminal liability under HB 359 and do not know how to limit such liability effectively. I cannot force thousands of attendees to comply with a state-sanctioned dress code.” Hamm pointed out the law references exposed buttocks, which could also possibly extend to someone using a city pool in addition to a Pride parade participant.

Rebecca Dockter, the attorney for the city of Helena, said Tuesday she has not yet read the amended complaint but that the permits have not been denied at this point.

“It’s currently being reviewed. Only (the) Streets (Department) has commented,” Dockter said. “ … It comes to my office last, and it’s going to be a game-time call about aspects of Pride implicated by the bill.”

The litigation, Dockter said, “doesn’t necessarily change or delay any review.”

Jacob Garcin, spokesperson for the city, said generally city departments work with event organizers “to see how these events can be successful” and that there’s not a set timeline for finishing review of the event applications.

City Manager Tim Burton acknowledged in an interview Wednesday the economic benefits the event brings to the city and said "we love the event."

"It's still in review because there is a lot of moving pieces," Burton said. "What we know is the event is well-planned, it is going to move forward and we're going to stipulate that it is in compliance with the law like any other event."

The plaintiffs asked Monday in federal court for a block on the law while litigation plays out. The defendants, which include the Montana Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive and the City of Helena, have not yet responded in court.

The law's sponsor, Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, said in an interview Wednesday he felt "some parts" of Montana Pride in the past would not comply with the new law.

"But what I have read is that it's still in permit process," Mitchell said.

Plaintiffs say 'vague' law already causing confusion

In recent interviews, other plaintiffs in the litigation against House Bill 359 raised similar concerns to Hamm's about what they said is the vagueness of the law and confusion it has caused. They've made changes to their events and business operations in light of its passage, but are still unsure of compliance. They also said rhetoric around the bill and its passage have been harmful to not only LGBTQ+ Montanans but the community and allies at large.

Andy Nelson is one of the plaintiffs. His organization, the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center, recently produced a Pride event in Missoula under the ambiguity of the new law.

“Basically what it comes down to is it’s written so broadly that it’s hard to even understand what is OK, what is not OK, and the biggest sentiment right now is people are seriously concerned about being sued, whether that be the event organizer like us or the venues where the events take place or whether that be the individuals themselves,” Nelson said.

The bill prohibits a "sexually oriented business" from allowing those under the age of 18 to attend "a sexually oriented performance.” It defines a sexually oriented business as a nightclub, bar or restaurant that has alcohol sales and provides live nude entertainment or sexually oriented performances.

It defines a sexually oriented performance as one that "is intended to appeal to a prurient interest in sex" and includes exposing genitals, the pubic region, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola, or prosthetic versions of those body parts, in addition to stripping or sexual conduct. Stripping is either the removal or simulated removal of clothing in a sexual manner.

The bill also bans drag story hours held in publicly funded libraries or schools. It defines those as events hosted by drag kings or queens reading children's books or engaging in learning activities with minors present. Drag kings and queens are defined as a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic male (or female) persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup.

During hearings on the bill, opponents raised concerns the definitions could snag anything from a screening of the movie "Mrs. Doubtfire" to a performance by Dolly Parton.

Organizing Pride events in Missoula this year following the language in the new law was challenging, Nelson said. He spoke with lawyers to make sure everything possible was in place to keep organizers, performances and venues from falling liable to any claims under the statute.

There’s normally a drag brunch held in the ballroom in the University Center on the campus of the University of Montana. The event is always designed to be 18 and up, but extra caution was taken this year because the college is publicly funded.

There was also a drag story hour held at a bookstore downtown, and while the private business trades in titles and publications, not alcohol and stripping, there were concerns about violating the story-hour ban. That came in addition to concerns about the safety and security of attendees.

Protests at story hours can be scary, Nelson said, because it’s “honing in on really awful rhetoric that LGBTQ people, specifically drag queens, are groomers out to convert your children.”

During the legislative session, Mitchell supported the bill by saying “There's currently a sick agenda being pushed here. This cannot and will not be tolerated at taxpayer-funded facilities and public property.” Other supporters amplified claims of pedophilia or grooming by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fortunately, Nelson said, the Missoula event “went off without a hitch."

“Our No. 1 concern was safety and security and we spent so much time and effort making sure we had all of our ducks in a row for that specifically,” Nelson said. “It’s just the result of the hateful and harmful rhetoric stemming from Helena and the other parts of the country that has had immediate effects.”

In March during a Transgender Day of Visibility held in Missoula in conjunction with events nationwide, protestors with firearms who engaged in Nazi salutes while holding signs that said "Protect white children" and "Trannies kill kids" attempted to deter those who gathered. That was fresh in Nelson’s mind as he organized for the June Pride event that drew 10,000-15,000 people to downtown Missoula.

Keldon Joyner, who lives in Bozeman, is part of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, an organization that’s been around for nearly 30 years and is based in Missoula. Joyner is co-executive director of an extension of that group called the Countship, which works to create community spaces and events that promote the exploration of gender expression and establishing safe spaces. Last year through fundraising efforts, it raised about $50,000 and gave out tens of thousands in donations and scholarships around the state.

The organization hasn’t seen its 18-and-older events affected by the new law, but there’s been significant impacts to its all-ages and youth events. Since the bill was signed, they’ve struggled to create contacts and relationships with groups that have ties to public institutions, like Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, which is a part of Montana State University, or ZooMontana in Billings.

“That starts to get really fuzzy with how broad the bill is and how that could potentially affect them,” Joyner said. “We’ve had quite a few venues that have either pulled back and said they needed to wait until we more fully understand this bill and other venues have completely pulled out and said 'We’re just not comfortable with this.' … A lot of these venues where it is completely legal for us to be producing in have really taken a step back as the bill is so broad there’s concern on their end.”

Joyner's group organized Pride events in Bozeman this year that were met with white supremacists who also held signs equating members of the LGBTQ+ community with pedophilia. One attendee was assaulted by the white supremacist group, telling an ABC FOX reporter he was hit with a shield and then sprayed with pepper spray.

Montana Book Co., in Helena, is another plaintiff in the lawsuit. Because of the language of the law, co-owner Chelsia Rice has concerns about several aspects of operating the business as an open and inclusive community space for marginalized populations.

“The provisions of the law really do not align with what we believe in — one, we sell books, we’re anti-censorship of all kinds. And we host authors, host performances and we don't dictate what an author reads from their book,” Rice said.

The law has left Montana Book Co. unclear if they could apply for something like a state-operated business development grant and still host a drag story hour for children. Or what about Debra Magpie Earling, who recently read at the store from her book “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” including a passage that discusses rape with mentions of genitalia?

“This is the problem: I invite an award-winning author to come in and they expressively read their work that has been published, that is beautiful and historically accurate. Is that going to put me at risk because my author who I brought in read material that someone else can deem offensive or inappropriate? It's vague,” Rice said.

As a bookstore owner, young people reading and access to literacy is important to Rice, and she takes care to make sure minors connect with appropriate publications and subjects.

“I work with them about their interests. I work with their parents and we try to find age-appropriate materials for young readers. I would never allow somebody to do an inappropriate performance in front of young people. I would shut it down in a second if I thought it was adult or inappropriate by the morals and values of my business ownership,” Rice said.

The store has also hosted a queer youth meeting, a meetup for parents of queer youth and a queer youth art night.

“We have trans people who are customers and attendees, and I don't know the repercussions of the young person showing up in boy clothes or a young kid who was assigned male at birth showing up in a sparkly pink dress. I don't know what the repercussions of that are,” Rice said, pointing to the cancelation of Jawort’s event in Butte as a concern about how the law could be implemented. Jawort eventually spoke at the Carpenters' Union Hall.

Montana Book Co. was not immune from having people show up to object to one of their events, much like what Missoula and Bozeman saw earlier this year. When the business hosted a drag story hour in 2022, people gathered outside the store but were met with supporters of the event held inside. The store hosted drag story hours in 2018 and 2019 without any issues, then paused in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 2021 event was held in conjunction with the local art museum, and it came back to the store last year.

“It is unnerving to put on events and feel like one of the strategies is making sure that children and families and attendees are safe,” Rice said.

Mitchell said the intent of the law was not to interfere with private business operations.

"That's not government role in any way, shape or form to tell a private business what they can or can't do," Mitchell said. "It's not the government's role to tell a parent they can't do that."

He said he sees the law as clarifying previously existing statutes about minors at sexually oriented events and that any bans on drag performances are focused on libraries and schools, but did adding getting funding from the state through something like a grant could fall under the new definitions.

Mitchell added he didn't think the law applied to situations like plaintiff and Billings school teacher Rachel Corcoran, who the lawsuit says has dressed up as fictional and historic male and female characters to connect with students, enhance learning and build community, but worries continuing to do so would conflict with the law.

'The biggest attack on the queer community'

Joyner is a fifth-generation Montanan from the Gallatin Valley and remembers growing up with a dearth of resources for queer youth.

“I felt extremely isolated and ultimately that (law) is creating the same amount of isolation for our at-risk youth and ultimately putting them in potential harm’s way as well because of that isolation, which will continue to snowball over time for them,” Joyner said.

“The distribution of resources has gotten more difficult with this bill. When you are feeling alienated or isolated or your family doesn’t accept you for who you are, it’s important for you to hear you always have someone who will love you and accept you for who you are.”

Much like how bars across the state see families come in for brunch on a Saturday morning before catering to a raucous crowd late at night, a drag show at 10 p.m. is a lot different from a drag performer reading a story to young kids, Nelson said, calling several bills that passed last legislative session “the biggest attack on the queer community in my lifetime.”

“This is the time we need to come together in support and solidarity,” Nelson said. “ … I hope people see this as what it is — it’s an attack on the queer community and it’s an attack on our rights to free speech and self-expression.”

The last six months, including the first four of the year that started with the legislative session, have been “traumatic for people in the LGBTQ+ community and our allies,” Nelson continued.

“It’s exhausting and harmful and we continue every single day to fight off the bullshit and it’s hard. We'll continue to do everything in our power to defeat these bills. Every single one of them will be found unconstitutional.”

— Reporter Nolan Lister contributed to this story.