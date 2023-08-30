The race to succeed Montana's Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arnzten is taking shape well ahead of any other statewide elections on the ballot next year.

The GOP sweep of statewide elections in 2020 seated first-term officials in four of the five statewide partisan offices. Arntzen was the only one entering a second term then, setting up the Office of Public Instruction race as the only statewide contest without an incumbent in 2024.

Democrat Shannon O'Brien, a Missoula state senator and former education policy advisor to former Gov. Steve Bullock, made her bid for office official Wednesday morning.

"In today’s highly competitive global economy, it is absolutely critical that we make sure Montana students graduate from high school with the skills they need to be successful in college, the military, or the workforce," O’Brien said in Wednesday's press release. "Our state’s future economic success depends on Montana schools providing our students with a quality public education."

O'Brien is the only Democrat so far to pursue the office, while two Republicans announced their campaigns earlier this year to replace Arntzen, who is termed out. Arntzen recently opened an exploratory campaign for Montana's eastern congressional district, which current Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is expected to vacate in pursuit of a rematch with Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Susie Hedalen, Townsend School District Superintendent and vice chair of the state Board of Public Education by way of a Gov. Greg Gianforte appointment, made her own hard launch in July with endorsements from Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen already in hand.

"Parents have a right to know what they are learning in school and that they are safe," Hedalen says in a campaign video last month. "Parents also deserve to know Montana's teachers and school administrators are doing their very best to provide their kids with an excellent education while respecting their family values."

Sharyl Allen, Arntzen's deputy at the Montana Office of Public Instruction after stints at school districts in Montana and Arizona, has also been campaigning for the top education post in the state.

Candidates can't even file for candidacy with the Montana Secretary of State's Office until January, but O'Brien has already raised more than $22,000 through the end of June, the latest available reporting deadline with the commissioner of political practices. Denise Juneau, the last Democrat to hold the Superintendent's post, is O'Brien's campaign treasurer.

Hedalen has yet to report any fundraising or expenses for her campaign, while Allen has contributed $1,000 to her campaign for early appearances in rural parades this summer.

Wider lens

No one has filed to run against Republican Auditor and Commissioner of Securities Troy Downing, who may leave another open field for that office after launching a exploratory campaign of his own for the eastern congressional district earlier this month.

Bozeman-based attorney Ben Alke has filed as a Democratic candidate for attorney general for a presumptive challenge to Republican Austin Knudsen, elected in 2020. Alke has yet to stand a campaign up outside of filing paperwork with the commissioner of political practices.

Democrat Jesse Mullen, a regional newspaper owner who ran and lost his bid for the state senate last year, has filed to take on Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

The only hardened campaign against Gianforte so far comes from within his own party: First-term Republican legislator Tanner Smith of Lakeside announced his candidacy before the Fourth of July. The Montana Free Press reported in June that Ryan Busse is mulling a run for governor to challenge Gianforte as a Democrat. Busse is a former firearms industry executive who has recently made some publicity hay out of Montana's landmark climate case decided in District Court earlier this month; his two sons are plaintiffs in the case.