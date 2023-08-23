Montana has ended Medicaid coverage for about half of those whose enrollment status has been reviewed over the last three months as part of a massive process to check the qualifications of everyone on the program.

About 61% of those saw their insurance end because they were not able to return the required paperwork to the state.

The state removed 17,099 more people from Medicaid in June as part of what’s called redetermination, which is going on in states around the country. When the federal government terminated the public health emergency tied to COVID-19, it triggered the end of a requirement that people who qualified for Medicaid coverage during the pandemic remained so regardless of changes to their incomes or living situations.

The June removals account for 44% of those whose cases were evaluated that month. So far nearly 55,500 Montanans have lost coverage since the process started in April, out of about 110,300 cases evaluated. About 30% of those who lost coverage, or 16,427, were deemed no longer qualified for coverage because of changes to their income, living situations or other metrics.

About 29% of those considered in June saw their coverage renewed, while 10,020 people are still in the process of evaluation.

So far the state has renewed coverage for a total of 36,599 people, or about 33% of the cases it has reviewed.

On Aug. 9 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent Montana's state Medicaid Director Mike Randol a letter raising concerns about the state's redetermination process so far.

The letter noted an average call center wait time of 42 minutes and a call abandonment rate of 40% for those seeking help with renewing their coverage, as well as 15% of applications taking more than 45 days to process.

“Based on your state’s data, CMS has concerns that your average call center wait time and abandonment rate are impeding equitable access to assistance and the ability for people to apply for or renew Medicaid and CHIP coverage by phone and may indicate potential non-compliance with federal requirements,” the letter reads.

The letter says Montana should review its call center data and operations as soon as possible and consider options like hiring and training more staff, extending hours and more.

The letter also cited a 36% rate of people removed for procedural reasons as a problem.

“While CMS recognizes the significant steps that states have taken to prepare for unwinding and simplify renewal processes, we urge you to take further action to reduce the number of terminations for procedural reasons as quickly as possible by adopting strategies to increase ex parte renewal rates, to support enrollees with renewal form submission or completion, and to facilitate reinstatement of eligible individuals disenrolled for procedural reasons quickly,” the letter reads.

The letter also noted taking 45 days or longer to process renewals is not in compliance with federal standards. "It is imperative that states complete this work on processing new applications expeditiously and maintain timely application processing to ensure timely access to coverage for eligible individuals," the federal government said.

A spokesperson for the state health department said Wednesday it is working to improve its process and contended the department is going through the process in a timely and accurate manner approved by the federal government.

“We continue to closely monitor, evaluate and strengthen our Medicaid redetermination process with a laser focus on ensuring coverage for eligible Montanans. Further reforms to the Public Assistance Helpline are well underway, and we remain committed to providing excellent customer service through continuous improvements to our call center operations,” wrote communications director Jon Ebelt in an email.

Ebelt said that the health department is working to simplify the help line and where callers are directed, as well as hiring, training and onboarding more staff in coming weeks and modifying callback options to be more efficient.

The department also created a separate queue for Medicaid-only calls and is implementing a tier system to respond to more urgent calls quicker than others. The call center will also offer expanded times beyond the current schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, Ebelt said.

The department also updated recorded messages to tell people they can submit materials online, through the mail or at their local Office of Public Assistance, Ebelt said. He added that people who have not yet returned the information requested by the department can still do so even if the deadline has passed.

People can visit apply.mt.gov to create an account to apply, complete redetermination packets get more information. Those who lost coverage can also reapply at any time or visit healthcare.gov to see if they can purchase a plan on the federal marketplace.

The department has previously said it's starting the redetermination process with the Medicaid expansion population and other groups that are more likely to no longer qualify because of changes in incomes or other situations.

By the latter part of July, the federal government had paused redeterminations in a dozen states, not including Montana, because of issues with following federal requirements.

Montana Democrats on Wednesday issued a press release criticizing the process so far.

“The Gianforte administration is kicking Montanans off their insurance with callous disregard for the harm it is causing our state’s working families, health care providers and economy,” said minority leaders Sen. Pat Flowers and Rep. Kim Abbott. “The governor must pause this bureaucratic failure until he can cut through his own … red tape and ensure that no Montanan who should be covered under Medicaid is kicked off their health insurance.”