A pair of out-of-state investors is challenging Montana's residency requirement to own or invest in a licensed business in the state's marijuana market.

Tom Reed and his father, Jerry Reed, last month sued the Montana Department of Revenue in two separate filings, one in federal court and the other in state court in Lewis and Clark County. Together, the lawsuits add up to allegations of "economic protectionism," contending that Montana's residency requirement violates their right to do business in the state.

While the entire industry in one way or another relies on out-of-state components, out-of-state business owners or investors are unfairly cut out of the enterprise, the Reeds argue in court filings. Out-of-state residents are allowed to come to Montana and buy marijuana; producers must obtain lights and soil nutrients from out-of-state vendors for their cultivation operations; and the Cannabis Control Division under the Department of Revenue uses METRC, a Florida-based software company, to track products in the market from seed to sale.

The route in which the Reeds find themselves challenging the case is, as their Helena attorney Brian Miller put it, complex.

"It never was their intention to come here and challenge the residency requirement," Miller said. "They initially got into this whole thing as passive investors. … It just so happened they got involved in a situation that ended up being way more complicated."

Montana's recreational marijuana market went live at the start of 2022, and sales have shown continued growth. Now in the market's second year, total sales (recreational and medical marijuana combined) have outperformed the same month in the previous year by an average of $1.2 million, according to figures available on the Department of Revenue's website.

The Reeds approached Montana's industry in 2021, after voters approved recreational marijuana legalization the year prior but before the sales start date set by the Legislature. According to court filings, they landed on an investment opportunity posted online with MBM Management and Consulting, which was operated under another company's marijuana business license. The Reeds state in court records MBM provided them with a brochure laying out its operations plan, projected revenues and more, without mention of the state's residency requirement.

Together, the Reeds bought ownership shares with MBM at a price of $2.2 million. They allege, however, that MBM quickly became unstable; the company's proprietors demanded more funding and the Reeds suspected product was being diverted, according to the lawsuit. Roughly a year later, the market had been underway for six months, and the Reeds ultimately purchased MBM in an attempt to salvage their investment, which by then had exceeded the initial $2.2 million, according to court papers.

The next month, the Reeds filed a lawsuit against the previous MBM proprietors, alleging fraud, deceit, breach of contract and other civil allegations. That case is still pending in Madison County District Court.

With more attention on rescuing MBM, the Reeds reached out to the Cannabis Control Division for transaction records of Therapeutic Essentials, the licensed marijuana business under which MBM was operating. The Cannabis Control Division in turn became aware of the Reeds' involvement in the business, and notified Therapeutic Essentials it had initiated an administrative process to potentially revoke its business license.

An official with Cannabis Control Division declined to comment on the matter, citing state policy to not discuss pending litigation.

"We fully support the license holder and we are 100% behind them," Miller said in a phone interview Monday. "We hope that they are able to prevail and get something worked out with the department."

The Reeds filed their federal suit against the Department of Revenue on July 24, alleging the residency requirement violates their right to interstate trade under the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The state case, filed July 25, hangs on the Montana Constitution's equal protection clause, arguing the law discriminates against them based on residency status.

The residency requirement has been in place for nearly 20 years, since Montana's medical marijuana program launched in 2004. It carried over into the recreational market in the 2020 ballot initiative language to legalize recreational sales and became law in 2021 after the Legislature passed the Montana Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, known more commonly as House Bill 701, in response to voters approving legalization.

"It's very normal in the development of state medical markets that states have included those residency requirements," Kate Cholewa, government affairs specialist with the Montana Cannabis Industry Association, said Tuesday. "These are state markets, one state at a time, that’s how this has evolved. Therefore when people from out of state want to participate they often get involved in complicated business arrangements, and perhaps eliminating the residency requirement is a path they see out of those relationships."

The Legislature this year also extended its moratorium on new licenses until 2025, meaning only the existing license holders that were doing business when voters approved legalization in 2020 will be able to stake out the new recreational market for the first four years. During the last two sessions, lawmakers have held up such measures as a way to allow previously vetted businesses the opportunity to ramp up production to the market demands and for the Cannabis Control Division to get its regulatory footing before the market is flooded with new businesses.

Miller, the Reeds' attorney, emphasized the case at hand only challenges the statute as it applies to his clients, but if the residency requirement falls, others can pick up the judge's ruling and make an effort to enter the market.

"If this is struck down, the department may have to make changes in making sure out-of-state buyers go through additional quality checks, which I think is a reasonable thing," Miller said.

As for the purpose of the residency requirement, Miller argues his clients are within their right to do business in Montana.

"I can't think of any other purpose (for the requirement) other than economic protectionism," Miller said. "Public safety or anything, that has nothing to do with being in the state of Montana."