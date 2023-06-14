As promised, the Montana Quality Education Coalition on Wednesday joined others in suing the state to block a new law creating charter schools.

The lawsuit filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court asks a judge to block the effects of House Bill 562, one of two bills allowing the formation of charter schools.

After Gov. Greg Gianforte signed HB 562 in May, the education organization vowed to sue. The Montana League of Women Voters and two teachers, Jessica Felchle of Billings and Beau Wright of Kalispell, are also named plaintiffs in filing.

Gianforte and Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen are both named as defendants.

HB 562, sponsored during the 2023 Legislature by House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, was one of two charter school bills to emerge by the end of the session; the other was House Bill 549 from Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls.

Vinton's bill would allow "community choice schools" to operate independently from local school districts, with exemptions from certification requirements and other standards. The schools would be validated under a new commission beneath the Office of Public Instruction.

Vinton said the intent of her legislation was to empower parents and encourage students to achieve their full education potential, as well as to offer educators professional opportunities. Charter schools would have access to state and local funding, Vinton said, though she emphasized that philanthropy would play a major role in school budgets.

Legislative fiscal analysis projected the bill would cost the state $481,000 beginning in fiscal year 2025, climbing to $505,000 in 2027.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges HB 562 violates the state Constitution, which vests control and supervision of schools in each district with the local board of trustees and with the Montana Board of Education.

Legislative legal researchers flagged the bill for the same incongruencies with the Constitution in February, before the bill had its first committee hearing.

"The Legislature cannot funnel public money to private institutions," Doug Reisig, executive director of Montana Quality Education Coalition said in a press release Wednesday. "The health of our society depends on a free, high-quality public education system. We vow to stand against school privatization activists’ incursions into Montana. And the great news is, we have the Montana Constitution behind us."

A spokesperson for OPI declined to comment Wednesday pending review of the lawsuit.

This story contains original reporting from Montana State News Bureau editor Holly Michels.