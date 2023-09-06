A Helena judge has temporarily blocked a portion of a new law implementing charter schools in Montana from going into effect, finding the Republican-backed legislation potentially oversteps the constitutional authority given to the state's Board of Public Education and local school boards.

"Plaintiffs are likely to show in this litigation that in establishing choice schools, the state may not take oversight authority from the bodies constitutionally charged with supervising the public school system ... and give it instead to a body of the Legislature's own creation," Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Christopher Abbott wrote Wednesday, in his order granting a partial injunction against the law.

The Montana Quality Education Coalition, along with a pair of public school educators and the Montana League of Women Voters, filed the lawsuit in June.

"Diverting public funds to schools with no accountability will fundamentally change the nature of public education in Montana and we cannot stand for it,” said Jessica Felchle, a Billings public school teacher who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “Both for my own children and the children I teach, I am incredibly relieved. And I am confident that the Montana Constitution will continue to protect us.”

The office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, which is helping to defend the lawsuit, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen are named as defendants in the case.

House Bill 562 was passed by Montana's GOP-dominated Legislature near the end of the session earlier this year, and was signed into law by Gianforte in May. It allows "community choice schools" to operate independently from local school districts, with exemptions from certification requirements and other standards. The schools would be approved under a new commission within the Office of Public Instruction.

Legislative legal researchers flagged HB 562 for potential constitutional deficiencies after it was introduced early in this year's session.

One of the top Republican lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, acknowledged during the session he wasn't fully enamored with charter schools, but told his caucus at the time: "We need to get these issues resolved. We should pass this bill and let the courts decide if it’s valid or not.”

The plaintiffs argued that an injunction was necessary to prevent the state from implementing a system in which they would have no say over public funds for traditional public schools being diverted to new schools, in which they would have no ability to vote for the trustees.

Abbott acknowledged that the "irreparable" injuries claimed by the plaintiffs mirror those claimed by the parents who are seeking alternative schools for their children.

"Just as House Bill 562 stands to alter the experience of children in traditional schools who cannot get that time in their education back, the same can be said for the impact of a failure to implement HB 562 on parents who want their children to be educated in an alternative model but who currently lack the time and resources to place their children in a private or home school setting," the judge wrote.

HB 562, sponsored during the 2023 Legislature by House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, was one of two charter school bills to emerge by the end of the session. The other was House Bill 549 from Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls. Abbott cited that other legislation in his ruling, noting that the lawsuit doesn't challenge HB 549, which allows school boards and the Board of Public Education to "innovate in many of the ways identified by the state" under the other bill.

The alternative charter-school bill was part of the reason, Abbott wrote, that the "balance of inequities tips in favor of the plaintiffs."

He denied the plaintiffs' request to block a part of the law that establishes a commission to implement the state's charter schools program. But he noted that commission is barred from approving applications for choice schools until the rest of the case is resolved.