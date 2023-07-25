News of 18 arrests in a Bozeman prostitution sting came with praise for legislation passed earlier this year to strengthen such investigations.

Gallatin County prosecutors on Monday charged 18 people, including a Belgrade School Board trustee and Bozeman High School assistant coach, with patronizing a prostitute. Law enforcement arrested the men, who responded to decoy advertisements online for sexual services on what prosecutors referred to as a known source of human trafficking.

Earlier this year, the state Legislature upped the charge for patronizing a prostitute from a misdemeanor to a felony via House Bill 112, carried by Republican Billings Rep. Jodee Etchart on behalf of the Montana Department of Justice.

"Before, it just wasn't worth our time to do these kind of stings," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a phone interview Tuesday. "You end up arresting those 'johns,' put it on the county attorney's desk, they say 'That's 18 misdemeanors,' and those cases just end up going nowhere."

To date, no one has been convicted under Montana's previous or current human trafficking statutes.

The Bozeman investigation produced the latest string of cases filed on criminal charges updated through the legislation and meant to give authorities more teeth in enforcement and prosecution.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed HB 112 into law April 19, and by June 1 the changes went into play when a Missoula couple operating a massage parlor were arrested on a slate of the new violations, namely sex and labor trafficking. The former charge once carried a 15-year maximum prison sentence, and now has a two-year minimum prison term and a new maximum of 20 years; the latter was updated to include a four-year minimum prison sentence to go along with a possible 50-year prison term and $100,000 fine. Previously, neither charge carried a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Ratcheting up penalties on the charges was a major component, as was aligning language in code with the parlance used by investigators and victim advocacy organizations, Knudsen said. Prior to HB 112, sex trafficking was referred to in state law as "trafficking of persons" and labor trafficking was termed "involuntary servitude."

Rebranding the laws might clear confusion when police and prosecutors are trying to pin a case down, Knudsen said.

"We're trying to use the most common language, frankly," Knudsen said. "… There really was a lot of confusion among the county attorneys. A big part of this lift with (HB) 112 was a big-scale code cleanup."

The justice department is conducting trainings with county attorneys around the state to update officials on the new code; HB 112 was a 56-page bill. While the ink is fresh on the laws, Knudsen called the charges like those from Bozeman "test cases" to determine how effective the statutes can be.

"It's just going to be the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Bozeman Detectives Captain Dana McNeil likewise sees the advancement the new charges bring to enforcement efforts. In an interview with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, McNeil said stings like this can result in defendants turning over valuable insight for future investigations.

"The reason why we conduct an investigation like this is of course to enforce the law, and also to learn a lot about how these offenses are occurring, and other offenses along with it," McNeil told the Chronicle.

A month ago, four men were arrested in a similar joint law enforcement operation in which the men responded to online advertisements in the Helena area soliciting minors for sex. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Tuesday the new charges have helped law enforcement and prosecutors pursue these cases, partly because authorities can run those cases through state court, where agencies work most closely together. Oftentimes, these cases get routed through federal court, either due to interstate travel in the commission of the crime or to aid local prosecutors.

"It's our own county attorney's office handling the charges," Dutton said. "Us and the prosecutor's office can talk, we're close to each other and the ability to get reports, evidence, all those things is there.

"With the provisions of the new law, that gives us some enhanced penalties, and there is reward with keeping it in state courts."