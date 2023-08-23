The Montana Heritage Center under construction in Helena landed a $10.4 million donation, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday.

The gift from Montana native Norm Asbjornson — a Montana State University graduate who founded, and recently retired from, the NASDAQ-traded heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturer AAON — completes the Montana Historical Society's fundraising goal toward the museum project.

"I look for projects that will be game-changers for the state of Montana," Asbjornson said in a press release sent by the Governor's Office on Wednesday. "This is an investment in the history of Montana and a gift to our current and future generations."

The project broke ground in September 2020, planned as a 66,000-square-foot expansion of the current building space near the state Capitol. Staff there spent about a year packing the 60,000 artifacts from the existing building into storage while construction was underway. The entire project includes a renovation of the 70-year-old Montana Historical Society building, with expanded galleries, new security systems and a public event center with 233-person capacity.

"With this donation, Norm leaves a tremendous legacy that will allow Montanans and visitors to our state to experience Montana history like never before," Gianforte said in the press release. "When completed, the Montana Heritage Center will provide a world-class and unparalleled experience for visitors. We thank all Montanans for their contributions and interest in the project."

Molly Kruckenberg, director of the historical society, updated legislative leadership Wednesday on the project's timeline. The addition, the first phase of the project, is expected to be done in April 2024. The pallets of collections stored in the existing building will then be moved into the newly expanded area to be inventoried and unpacked into the new collection storage areas. Renovations in the existing building began in May and is on track for completion in 2025.

The new Montana Heritage Center is scheduled to open to the public in July 2025 after the expanded exhibits are installed, Kruckenberg said.

The total project cost is currently $104 million; $57 million of that is private funding or comes from grants. In 2019 after years of trying, state lawmakers finally passed a bill that funded part of the new state history museum in Helena by increasing the state lodging sales tax. Spending authority for the project was first approved in 2005, and legislators required private funding to complete the work.

"Norm is particularly interested in how we support Montana schools with history curricula and our goal of bringing every student in Montana through our doors to help them learn from our history," Kruckenberg said in Wednesday's press release. "We truly appreciate Norm’s support and that of others who’ve generously contributed to this effort."

The historical society's project is happening at the same time the state Legislature is looking to elbow some more room for itself as the new proprietors of the state Capitol, after passing legislation to take control from the executive branch earlier this year. House Speaker Pro Temp Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, asked Kruckenberg during an interim legislative hearing Wednesday if the event center or classrooms had the capacity to host bill hearings at which officials anticipated large audiences during the legislative session.

"We would be happy to work with the Legislative branch to schedule those items," Kruckenberg replied. "We anticipate that both of those spaces will be heavily used both by the historical society, other state agencies, outside entities, and anticipate a heavy calendar use. … But yes the event center should be able to accommodate a larger hearing."