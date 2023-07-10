About 70 people protested Gov. Greg Gianforte's decision to not accept $10 million in federal funding for a pandemic-era child nutrition program Monday on the steps of the Montana Capitol.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced the opt-out in May, citing administrative burden.

Montana received the pandemic electronic benefit transfer program funds the previous two years, which provided more than $97 million to Montana families for food.

State Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, who previously served as deputy director of DPHHS when this federal program came about, told the protesters securing the funds has always presented an administrative burden.

"Just a couple of years ago when we had the opportunity to accept these funds, our team came to me and said 'this is going to be a little difficult.' There was data involved." Smith told the crowd. "I said, 'Go back to the drawing board, call USDA, work your way up the chain and bring a solution.' And guess what, that's exactly what we did."

Smith said in a conversation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture just days prior, she was told the agency is "willing to work with states to find a path forward."

"It's not too late to prioritize our kids and find a path forward," Smith said. "Our kids, all our kids, mine, yours, the kids of our fellow Montanans deserve the best from their government."

State Sen. Shannon O'Brien, D-Missoula, also called on the governor's office to reverse its decision.

The state has until Sunday to apply for the funds.

"In a state with such abundance, it is unconscionable that so many of our children go to bed hungry," O'Brien said. "This situation is only worsened because our governor has simply declined $10 million to help feed Montana's children. Someone please help me understand how this is good for Montanans."

O'Brien called the Gianforte administration's reasoning for not accepting the funds "false rhetoric."

"(Gianforte) needs to be in touch with our families; he needs to understand what's really going on," she said. "Leaving these mouths unfed is not OK."

Kaitlin Price, a spokeswoman for Gianforte's office, defended the governor's decision.

"In addition to supporting children with existing, pre-pandemic food security and nutrition programs, DPHHS and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) continue to operate several other food initiatives to serve low-income families and reduce food insecurity, including SNAP, the Emergency Food Assistance Program, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, and the Summer Food Service Program," Price said in an email.

Price said DPHHS observed about a 50% decrease in P-EBT eligibility in May 2021 as compared to October of 2020.

"Today's partisan event featured politicians who are promoting the leftist agenda and who have made it clear they want Montana to cling to a forever COVID state of emergency," Price said. "The Pandemic EBT program was set up as a temporary measure during the pandemic, and leaders, from the president to local officials, acknowledge the public health emergency is over. The state has and will continue to effectively administer programs targeted to Montana children who face food insecurity, including the Summer Food Service Program."

Former gun industry executive turned author and advocate Ryan Busse also addressed the crowd Monday. Busse said in an interview after the rally that the cause of child hunger is certainly worthy enough to get him to drive from Kalispell, but that the administration's decision is part of a larger concern of his, the degradation of democracy.

"There's no reason not to do this," he said. "Real people are impacted by this decision."

He told the protesters during his speech that while the (GOP House speaker) Rep. Matt Regiers of the world focus on "fanning the flames of culture wars to distract everybody," this program has a positive benefit on thousands of Montana children.

"I live in Kalispell, right? So I see so much of this radicalization of just made-up culture war crap. In the end, it's not impactful to most people's lives other than to infuriate them. This is a thing in government that has real, tangible impacts on thousands of kids. Take care of this."

Helena resident Sheena Wilson attended the protest Monday. Wilson said she spent most of her working life as a government employee.

"In all my years in and around government, I've never seen something as silly as not accepting federal money because you don't want to fill out some paperwork," she said.

Rally: Tell Gianforte No Montana Kids Hungry