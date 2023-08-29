Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed two charter school advocates to serve on a new commission tasked with overseeing their introduction to Montana’s public education system, his office announced Tuesday.

The seven-member commission is responsible for approving authorizers for choice schools around the state. It will include two appointees by the governor and one each by the Superintendent of Public Education, the top Republicans from the House and Senate and the top Democrats from both chambers. The other appointees have not yet been announced.

The governor appointed Cathy Kincheloe of Whitefish and Trish Schreiber of Helmville to four-year terms.

Schreiber has been appointed to chair the new commission. She is an educational therapist for students with learning challenges, the press release stated. Schreiber is also a senior education fellow with the Frontier Institute, a Montana-based conservative think tank.

Kincheloe has “over 20 years experience with public charter school organizations,” including as a teacher, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Passed by the Legislature this year, House Bill 562 allows charter schools to begin operating in Montana for the first time. “Community choice schools” would operate independently from local school districts, with exemptions from certification requirements and other standards. The schools would be validated under the commission, which sits beneath the Office of Public Instruction.

The law is being challenged in a lawsuit filed by the Montana Quality Education Coalition in June. The Montana League of Women Voters and two teachers, Jessica Felchle of Billings and Beau Wright of Kalispell, are also named plaintiffs in filing.

The lawsuit alleges the new law violates the state Constitution, which vests control and supervision of schools in each district with the local board of trustees and with the Montana Board of Education.