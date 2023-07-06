State Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to bring the Legislature into a special session to address rising property valuations, namely a sharp increase for residential properties statewide.

The governor's office appeared to reject the request while lambasting minority Democrats on Thursday for opposing Republican proposals during the regular session, which wrapped up in early May.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, of Belgrade, and Senate Democratic whips Shannon O'Brien, of Missoula, and Susan Webber, of Browning, issued the request in a letter to Gianforte. They seek a single-day session to adopt a revenue-neutral state property tax rate determined by the Montana Department of Revenue in November.

"Again and again Montana Democrats pleaded with Republican legislators and Gov. Gianforte to find long-term solutions to unaffordable property taxes," Flowers said in a press release, calling the matter a "property tax crisis." Republicans held a supermajority last session.

"We have one more shot to address the issue," Flowers said. "I hope that the governor finally decides to take this seriously."

Last month, the Montana Department of Revenue began mailing out new appraisal values set by the state, with residential values jumping a median of about 45% across the state and commercial properties also increasing about 27%. The new residential property values, as high as 67% in rural Granite County and driven by booming real estate prices, have stirred both anger and confusion.

State and county officials in recent weeks have fielded calls from residents concerned the value increase amounts to a corresponding property tax increase. That is the not the case, as counties have yet to set their local property tax rates, although Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said last week people can generally expect to see increases in their property taxes this year.

The proposal accompanying the Democrats' letter to the Gianforte would cut the residential tax rate from 1.35% of market value to 0.94%. The draft proposal would also push the tax rate for a single-family residential dwelling valued at more than $1.5 million from 1.4 up to 1.73. Those rates, identified in November by the state revenue department, would keep a neutral tax bill for residents.

A spokesperson for the governor's office on Thursday pointed to tax rebates passed by Republican lawmakers and signed into law by Gianforte earlier this year as efforts already underway to provide property tax relief. Democrats opposed the property tax rebates, which bore no relief for renters. The rebates will be up to $675 a year for two years.

"After dragging their feet and doing nothing on property taxes for the 90-day legislative session, Democrats now want to come back to Helena, eat lobbyists' steak dinners and waste taxpayer resources all to do nothing again," spokesperson Kaitlin Price said in an email.

Price's comment did not state specifically the governor has rejected the request for a special session, and she did not respond to a follow-up email asking for clarification.

Calls for a special session are not uncommon. Republicans in recent years have called on the governor to bring lawmakers back to Helena to investigate election procedures and to issue rebates and spend down a state budget surplus. Both efforts to assemble a special session failed.

The last time the Montana Legislature met for a special session was in the fall of 2017 to address a $227 million revenue shortfall.

Special sessions can be called if the majority of the Legislature supports it or by the governor.