BUTTE — The Montana Democratic Party over the weekend went with known entities when it selected its officers at a party convention in Butte.

Through acclamation, Democrats re-elected party Chair Robyn Driscoll and Vice Chair Pat Noonan of Butte.

“I look forward to trying to help dig us out of this hole,” Noonan said after his nomination.

The party held its annual convention in Butte over the weekend and appointed officers, as well as made some changes to its party rules around the line of focusing on diversion and inclusion. Party leaders also made several references to the importance of focusing on rural and red parts of the state, where in some districts Democrats didn’t run legislative candidates in 2022.

Next year Montana will be the venue for one of the country’s most intense U.S. Senate races, with three-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester seeking re-election. Each of the five statewide elected offices, which were swept by Republicans in a dominant performance in 2020, will also be on the ballot.

State Sen. Pat Flowers, the minority leader in the state Senate, spoke to delegates and other attendees on Saturday about training opportunities for rural campaigns hosted by former Maine Sen. Chloe Maxim, a Democrat who flipped a seat in that state's Senate, and political strategist Canyon Woodward.

“We need to win more seats in rural Montana to get our majority back in the House and Senate,” Flowers said, referencing the legislative supermajority Republicans gained in the 2022 legislative elections.

Others who spoke also emphasized their desire to reverse the party’s defeats in the last presidential and midterm elections in Montana.

“I'm all about turning this red state blue,” said Linda Schmitt, who was elected western female district chair and head of the Ravalli County branch of the party.

“I especially want to emphasize unity and I want us to follow the example of our legislators who hung together and made the right things happen in the last session. I think unity is really important. That doesn't mean that we can have disagreements, but we are capable of resolving them.”

After the elections, the party’s executive board took a vote to call on Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to call a special session of the Legislature to address what are expected to be property tax increases in parts of the state following property valuation reports from the state Department of Revenue that jumped an average of nearly 50% across Montana.

The request echoed one from state Senate Democrats earlier in the month.

Additionally, Sen. Brad Molnar, a Laurel Republican, has circulated emails seeking support from 10 legislators necessary to sign onto a call for a special session that would trigger the Secretary of State to poll the full House and Senate to see if there’s enough support.